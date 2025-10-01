There are so many fall color trends I find myself committing to this year, from chocolate brown to mustard yellow to deep orange. But Mindy Kaling is proving why burgundy is arguably the most elite fall color of them all.

The actor and producer was spotted out in New York City on Sept. 30 ahead of an appearance on Good Morning America, where she wore a deep red, fluffy, button-up cardigan with a silk maroon skirt and red tights. She also wore a pair of burgundy, lace-up oxfords, and since she was already fully committed to wearing red from head to toe, she decided to pull the whole look together with a deep, red wine-colored lipstick—because nothing screams fall like a vampy lip color. The only thing that's missing from this look is a dark cherry manicure.

Mindy Kaling photographed in New York City on Sept. 30. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now that fall has officially kicked off and the weather is feeling a little more crisp, warm lip colors like brown and wine red are bound to make their way into the looks and beauty routines of plenty more celebrities. Deep red tones allow you to add some edge to your lip routine, but they always still manage to look luxurious—and the best part is that a burgundy lip can look good on all skin tones.

To step into your burgundy lip color era like Mindy Kaling, read ahead for a few shades worth trying.

