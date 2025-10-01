Mindy Kaling Just Wore Head-to-Toe Burgundy—All the Way Down to Her Lipstick
This is the most elite fall color trend.
There are so many fall color trends I find myself committing to this year, from chocolate brown to mustard yellow to deep orange. But Mindy Kaling is proving why burgundy is arguably the most elite fall color of them all.
The actor and producer was spotted out in New York City on Sept. 30 ahead of an appearance on Good Morning America, where she wore a deep red, fluffy, button-up cardigan with a silk maroon skirt and red tights. She also wore a pair of burgundy, lace-up oxfords, and since she was already fully committed to wearing red from head to toe, she decided to pull the whole look together with a deep, red wine-colored lipstick—because nothing screams fall like a vampy lip color. The only thing that's missing from this look is a dark cherry manicure.
Now that fall has officially kicked off and the weather is feeling a little more crisp, warm lip colors like brown and wine red are bound to make their way into the looks and beauty routines of plenty more celebrities. Deep red tones allow you to add some edge to your lip routine, but they always still manage to look luxurious—and the best part is that a burgundy lip can look good on all skin tones.
To step into your burgundy lip color era like Mindy Kaling, read ahead for a few shades worth trying.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.