It’s below 80 degrees in New York City. I repeat: it’s below 80 degrees in New York City!! This whole last week I could feel fall nipping at my sweaty little heels as I attempted to soak in the last warm summer days and evenings. For as sad as I am to pack away my favorite sandals and Bermuda shorts, my beauty routine is eager to bid farewell to the melasma patches, sweat, and congestion of the last three months. It’s also right about now when I revisit my makeup collection and swap barely there lip glosses and balms for high-impact colors. Nothing helps to light up your face and complement that lingering summer glow quite like an autumn lipstick.

The shades that I gravitate towards come September and throughout fall are warm, earthy, and rich, inspired by the textures I’m wearing in my wardrobe like suede and velvet. The goal? To feel as sensual and luxurious as possible, like I’m constantly on the verge of attending a candlelit cocktail party in a Greenwich Village townhouse. Luckily, this is also the time of year when my favorite beauty brands are debuting their latest and greatest lip colors, so the options for your cool weather makeup routine are pleasantly robust. Unsure of where to start? These are the fall lipstick colors I always reach for after Labor Day.

Orange Crush

All I’m saying is that I’ve been an orange lipstick fan well before Miss Taylor Swift decided to get engaged in the shade and subsequently break the internet. Don’t discount this unexpected color!

Rich Rose

A deep, luxurious rose lip looks absolutely stunning on every skin tone and has been my go-to shade for close to a decade now.

Vampy Wine

Whether it’s my eagerness for the second half of Wednesday season two to premiere or the grunge makeup trend taking over my FYP, I am definitely channeling my inner vamp for fall. A sultry wine-colored lip is my go-to trick for an elevated but still moody cool look.

Brownish-Red Beauty

Any beauty fan can tell you that “red lipstick” is simply an umbrella term for dozens of undertones and slight variations. My favorite option for fall is a brown-meets-red shade that really captures the warmth and cozy energy of the season.

Ruby Red Realness

Listen, every lipstick fan needs a power red in her collection and fall is the perfect moment to bring it back into rotation. My favorite true red shade has a warm undertone since my complexion leans neutral to golden, but if you have a cooler complexion, look for a blueish-red shade to help your lips pop.

