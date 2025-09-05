Trust Me—These 5 Fall Lip Liners Are a Recipe for Compliments

I get stopped constantly with my fail-proof gloss and balm combinations.

samantha holender using a lancome lip pencil
(Image credit: Lancome)
Jump to category:
Samantha Holender's avatar
By
published
in Features

One thing about me: I love a good fall lip liner combo. I’m not the most adventurous person when it comes to my makeup—it’s always going to be a glowy base with a subtle shimmer eye—but I’ll step a bit outside my comfort zone with my lip liners and glosses. Nine times out of 10, you’ll catch me in classic mauve (my combo below is elite), but I’m having fun leaning into fall’s biggest makeup trends with some new hues.

I’ve stumbled upon a rusted orange duo that feels very Life of a Showgirl, a nude lip liner and clear gloss combo that’s super ‘90s coded, and a berry power team for a little extra oomph on a night out. Not to brag, but my fall lip liner combos are superior—I’ve tried hundreds of formulas and shades, so I know the products that are going to glide on easily, offer easy pigment, and of course, last.

But there’s a catch: I’m not really a lipstick person. My recipe relies on lip liner as the secret ingredient. I take my lip liner and ever so slightly blur my cupid’s bow and shade in my entire lip. It looks like lipstick but lasts a hell of a lot longer. Then it’s lip glosses and lip oils (great for both hydration and shine) from there on out. Get a peek inside my curated makeup bag, ahead.

A Moment for Mauve

This will forever and always be my go-to color combo. It’s a pretty similar shade to my natural lips, goes with every outfit, and functions as a neutral against any eyeshadow or blush shade.

Berry Sweet

Juicy berry and plum hues are one of the biggest fall makeup trends, so I naturally had to get in on it. Because I have cool undertones, I typically gravitate towards blue-toned raspberry glosses, but if you have warmer undertones, I’d highly recommend a blackberry stain.

‘90s Neutrals

Let it be known: this is not to be confused with the concealer lips. Today’s nudes nod to the ‘90s with a creamier, more nuanced shade selection. I personally like to pair a nude lip with a subtle smoky eye to really get in on the tired girl makeup trend.

Rusted Orange

I’m not normally an orange lipstick girl, but as a proud Swiftie I had to get in on the Life of a Showgirl action ahead of the October 3rd album drop. While you won’t find me in a bright orange lip (it looks too harsh against my fair skin), a terracotta hue is actually very flattering.

Teddy Bear Browns

Brown suede isn’t just having a moment in fashion (my shopping cart is filled to the brim with brown suede jackets and bags); it’s also entering the beauty sphere. I’ve been loving a latté eye with a soft brown stain on the lip. I always pair darker hues with a high-shine gloss to soften the impact and make it feel more wearable and less editorial.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

TOPICS
Samantha Holender
Samantha Holender
Senior Beauty Editor

Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.