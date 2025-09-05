One thing about me: I love a good fall lip liner combo. I’m not the most adventurous person when it comes to my makeup—it’s always going to be a glowy base with a subtle shimmer eye—but I’ll step a bit outside my comfort zone with my lip liners and glosses. Nine times out of 10, you’ll catch me in classic mauve (my combo below is elite), but I’m having fun leaning into fall’s biggest makeup trends with some new hues.

I’ve stumbled upon a rusted orange duo that feels very Life of a Showgirl, a nude lip liner and clear gloss combo that’s super ‘90s coded, and a berry power team for a little extra oomph on a night out. Not to brag, but my fall lip liner combos are superior—I’ve tried hundreds of formulas and shades, so I know the products that are going to glide on easily, offer easy pigment, and of course, last.

But there’s a catch: I’m not really a lipstick person. My recipe relies on lip liner as the secret ingredient. I take my lip liner and ever so slightly blur my cupid’s bow and shade in my entire lip. It looks like lipstick but lasts a hell of a lot longer. Then it’s lip glosses and lip oils (great for both hydration and shine) from there on out. Get a peek inside my curated makeup bag, ahead.

A Moment for Mauve

This will forever and always be my go-to color combo. It’s a pretty similar shade to my natural lips, goes with every outfit, and functions as a neutral against any eyeshadow or blush shade.

Lancôme Lip Idôle Lip Shaper $25 at Ulta Beauty If you want my advice: buy this lip liner in every single shade. Because my skincare is on the glowier side and my skin can be a bit oily, a lot of lip liners don’t grip my skin—an essential function when I want to overline. But this liner is the exception; it’s creamy, has high pigment payoff, and can be blurred out with just my fingertip. I love it so much, I keep one in every single bag for on-the-go touch-ups. Sarah Creal No Further Questions High Glide Peptide Lip Gloss $40 at Sephora This glossy lip launched earlier this year and hasn’t left my side since. It has a silky texture (no stickiness) and gives my lips hydration that lasts all day. Don’t be scared by the glitter flecks either—they’re super subtle.

Berry Sweet

Juicy berry and plum hues are one of the biggest fall makeup trends, so I naturally had to get in on it. Because I have cool undertones, I typically gravitate towards blue-toned raspberry glosses, but if you have warmer undertones, I’d highly recommend a blackberry stain.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Trace'd Out Longwear Waterproof Pencil Lip Liner $20 at Sephora As someone who doesn’t love a bold red lipstick, glossy berry lips are my go-to when I want a pop of color. The shade They So Vine has hints of purple (I love pairing it with a similarly-toned eyeliner) and has a creamy texture that makes shading in my entire lip so easy—no tugging or skipping. Dior Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil $42 at Dior Because the lip liner shade is so stunning on it’s own, I typically pair it with this Dior Lip Oil—it’s hyper-glossy, incredibly hydrating, and makes my lips look fuller and more voluminous without the need for a tingly plumping ingredient.

‘90s Neutrals

Let it be known: this is not to be confused with the concealer lips. Today’s nudes nod to the ‘90s with a creamier, more nuanced shade selection. I personally like to pair a nude lip with a subtle smoky eye to really get in on the tired girl makeup trend.

MAKE UP FOR EVER Artist Color Pencil Longwear Lip Liner $25 at Sephora Ask any pro: MakeUp For Ever’s nude liner are hands-down the best on the market. They have unmatched staying power and provide an opaque finish in just one swipe. I’m partial to shade Wherever Walnut for my combo—mainly because I find the subtle pink tint the key to avoiding looking washed out. Saie Glossybounce High-Shine Hydrating Lip Gloss Oil $22 at Sephora To avoid the concealer lip vibe (although if you want to embrace them, I fully support you), I suggest choosing a gloss topper with some shimmer. My personal favorite is from Saie; it offers the hydration of a balm courtesy of hyaluronic acid, shea butter, and jojoba oils.

Rusted Orange

I’m not normally an orange lipstick girl, but as a proud Swiftie I had to get in on the Life of a Showgirl action ahead of the October 3rd album drop. While you won’t find me in a bright orange lip (it looks too harsh against my fair skin), a terracotta hue is actually very flattering.

MAKEUP BY MARIO Ultra Suede Sculpting Lip Pencil $26 at Sephora Reasons I love about this lipstick: one, it has a dual-ended design so I can apply my liner and diffuse it with the same tool; two, it helps lipstick stay on longer; and three, it never feathers or skips—the formula is incredibly emollient. Maybelline Lifter Glaze Oil Balm - Caramel Glow $8.99 at Ulta Beauty With the hydration of balm, the glossiness of an oil, and the pigment of a lipstick, this drugstore buy puts luxury competitors to shame. It has a glide and silky-soft texture that makes me want to reapply up to 90 times throughout the day.

Teddy Bear Browns

Brown suede isn’t just having a moment in fashion (my shopping cart is filled to the brim with brown suede jackets and bags); it’s also entering the beauty sphere. I’ve been loving a latté eye with a soft brown stain on the lip. I always pair darker hues with a high-shine gloss to soften the impact and make it feel more wearable and less editorial.

NYX Professional Makeup Slim Lip Pencil - Nude Truffle $6 at Ulta Beauty As far as drugstore lip liners are concerned, NYX is my go-to. The formula won’t feather or bleed, making sculpting easy courtesy of the dense tip, and is packed with coconut oil for a non-drying finish. Essence Juicy Bomb Shiny Lip Gloss - Lovely Litchi 101 $2.99 at Ulta Beauty For a high-shine gloss that doesn’t break the bank, Essence is my personal favorite. Even though it’s clear, this guy has a lychee smell and flavor that’s simply delicious.

