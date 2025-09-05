Trust Me—These 5 Fall Lip Liners Are a Recipe for Compliments
I get stopped constantly with my fail-proof gloss and balm combinations.
One thing about me: I love a good fall lip liner combo. I’m not the most adventurous person when it comes to my makeup—it’s always going to be a glowy base with a subtle shimmer eye—but I’ll step a bit outside my comfort zone with my lip liners and glosses. Nine times out of 10, you’ll catch me in classic mauve (my combo below is elite), but I’m having fun leaning into fall’s biggest makeup trends with some new hues.
I’ve stumbled upon a rusted orange duo that feels very Life of a Showgirl, a nude lip liner and clear gloss combo that’s super ‘90s coded, and a berry power team for a little extra oomph on a night out. Not to brag, but my fall lip liner combos are superior—I’ve tried hundreds of formulas and shades, so I know the products that are going to glide on easily, offer easy pigment, and of course, last.
But there’s a catch: I’m not really a lipstick person. My recipe relies on lip liner as the secret ingredient. I take my lip liner and ever so slightly blur my cupid’s bow and shade in my entire lip. It looks like lipstick but lasts a hell of a lot longer. Then it’s lip glosses and lip oils (great for both hydration and shine) from there on out. Get a peek inside my curated makeup bag, ahead.
A Moment for Mauve
This will forever and always be my go-to color combo. It’s a pretty similar shade to my natural lips, goes with every outfit, and functions as a neutral against any eyeshadow or blush shade.
If you want my advice: buy this lip liner in every single shade. Because my skincare is on the glowier side and my skin can be a bit oily, a lot of lip liners don’t grip my skin—an essential function when I want to overline. But this liner is the exception; it’s creamy, has high pigment payoff, and can be blurred out with just my fingertip. I love it so much, I keep one in every single bag for on-the-go touch-ups.
This glossy lip launched earlier this year and hasn’t left my side since. It has a silky texture (no stickiness) and gives my lips hydration that lasts all day. Don’t be scared by the glitter flecks either—they’re super subtle.
Berry Sweet
Juicy berry and plum hues are one of the biggest fall makeup trends, so I naturally had to get in on it. Because I have cool undertones, I typically gravitate towards blue-toned raspberry glosses, but if you have warmer undertones, I’d highly recommend a blackberry stain.
As someone who doesn’t love a bold red lipstick, glossy berry lips are my go-to when I want a pop of color. The shade They So Vine has hints of purple (I love pairing it with a similarly-toned eyeliner) and has a creamy texture that makes shading in my entire lip so easy—no tugging or skipping.
‘90s Neutrals
Let it be known: this is not to be confused with the concealer lips. Today’s nudes nod to the ‘90s with a creamier, more nuanced shade selection. I personally like to pair a nude lip with a subtle smoky eye to really get in on the tired girl makeup trend.
Ask any pro: MakeUp For Ever’s nude liner are hands-down the best on the market. They have unmatched staying power and provide an opaque finish in just one swipe. I’m partial to shade Wherever Walnut for my combo—mainly because I find the subtle pink tint the key to avoiding looking washed out.
To avoid the concealer lip vibe (although if you want to embrace them, I fully support you), I suggest choosing a gloss topper with some shimmer. My personal favorite is from Saie; it offers the hydration of a balm courtesy of hyaluronic acid, shea butter, and jojoba oils.
Rusted Orange
I’m not normally an orange lipstick girl, but as a proud Swiftie I had to get in on the Life of a Showgirl action ahead of the October 3rd album drop. While you won’t find me in a bright orange lip (it looks too harsh against my fair skin), a terracotta hue is actually very flattering.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
With the hydration of balm, the glossiness of an oil, and the pigment of a lipstick, this drugstore buy puts luxury competitors to shame. It has a glide and silky-soft texture that makes me want to reapply up to 90 times throughout the day.
Teddy Bear Browns
Brown suede isn’t just having a moment in fashion (my shopping cart is filled to the brim with brown suede jackets and bags); it’s also entering the beauty sphere. I’ve been loving a latté eye with a soft brown stain on the lip. I always pair darker hues with a high-shine gloss to soften the impact and make it feel more wearable and less editorial.
As far as drugstore lip liners are concerned, NYX is my go-to. The formula won’t feather or bleed, making sculpting easy courtesy of the dense tip, and is packed with coconut oil for a non-drying finish.
Why Trust Marie Claire
For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.
Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.