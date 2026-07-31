Last month, when Law Roach outfitted Zendaya in a red-and-black Louis Vuitton look, the legendary stylist didn't just have method dressing for Spider-Man: Brand New Day in mind. The superhero shades also gave one of summer's hottest color combinations the red carpet close-up it deserves.

Days after the black tailcoat and tomato-red shorts debuted on Louis Vuitton's Cruise 2027 runway, creative director Nicolas Ghesquière loaned the two-piece to Zendaya for Spider-Man's Amsterdam premiere. Even without a spiderweb motif (she saved those for London, Rome, and Mexico City), the shorts set was an on-theme homage to Spider-Man's suit. From there, red and black wasted no time swinging to another fashion insider's summer color palette: Jennifer Lawrence.

Zendaya declared red-and-black a method dressing must-have for Spider-Man styling. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The color combination looked more wearable than ever on Lawrence, who stacked a bright windbreaker from Texan label Roucha over black Alo Yoga leggings in New York City for a Pilates class.

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Jennifer Lawrence wore red and black to a Pilates class in NYC. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Across the pond, Alexandra Leclerc wore red and black to the British Grand Prix. The wife of Charles Leclerc had as much of a reason for embracing the colors as Zendaya—the Formula 1 champion is on team Ferrari, after all. Before her husband accepted the first-place trophy, Alexandra's ruby red Jacquemus bag proved where her loyalties lie. She also deserves extra points for coordinating the color to her dog's harness and leash.

She sourced Jacquemus again to complement her collarless black jacket. To finish her paddock outfit, pointy Prada mules resumed the red color story, from below blue jeans from Frame.

Alexandra Leclerc blended in with the Ferrari team in red-and-black street styles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps Alexandra left her mark on London's celebrity style circuit. A day later, Charlize Theron attended a local after-party for The Odyssey in custom Givenchy, which featured a velvet, scarlet cowl-neck dress and black leather gloves from the Fall 2026 fashion show, as well as black T-strap heels.

Charlize Theron elevated the color combination just like her The Odyssey co-star, Zendaya, did. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While The Odyssey stars declared the duo an eveningwear essential, Monica Barbaro followed Lawrence's lead in NYC with a more casual look. She chose black leggings, too, except her Self-Portrait pair was capri-length to match the early-aughts nostalgia of her layered tank tops from NYC-based brand Kate Barton. Barbaro's belt, Jimmy Choo sandals, and Khaite x Oliver Peoples sunglasses were also black, which let her cherry-tinted tank do all the talking.

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Monica Barbaro gave the red-and-black look a heatwave-worthy makeover in NYC. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thanks to such star-studded endorsements, red-and-black made quite a name for itself this summer. However, it originally turned heads during Fall 2026 fashion shows. The Givenchy two-piece that inspired Theron's custom dress (an asymmetrical cowl-neck top styled over barrel-leg trousers) first debuted on the runway in March.

A model wore the red-and-black color combination trend on the Givenchy Fall 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Also at Paris Fashion Week, Chanel sent out a cap-sleeve column dress with contrasting splotches of maroon and black. Some of creative director Matthieu Blazy's more subtle takes on the trend limited red to the accessory department—drop-waist belts, croc-embossed bags, coat collars, and even oversized buttons—while black served as the foundation.

Chanel made the color combination red carpet-ready. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

We'll never know if Balenciaga's red-and-black look inspired Lawrence, but the leather jacket and leggings bore a resemblance to her Pilates outfit. J.Law's baggy windbreaker wasn't too far a shape-shift from the brand's bomber's funnel-neck collar.

This Balenciaga look could've easily inspired J.Law. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Meanwhile, Celine's Fall 2026 collection tapped into the skirt-over-pants trend, with a ribbed long-sleeve turtleneck and ultra-high-rise trousers. The model's bowler hat and top-handle tote gave the color combination a Western twist, without losing its superhero suave.

Even Celine brought the color combination to life. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Just in time for Team Spain's World Cup win and the Spider-Man: Brand New Day theatrical release, red is making a strong case to replace "Cloud Dancer" as Pantone's 2026 Color of the Year. So far, Katie Holmes, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lawrence, and more have styled various reds with butter yellow, peony pink, and cool blue, but black creates the edgiest color combination by far.

Luckily for fans (of Spider-Man, or red and black), the pairing isn't going anywhere. Since it dominated Fall 2026 runways, its busiest season is still in the queue. So, make sure your closet is stocked for red-and-black's peak by shopping the styles below.