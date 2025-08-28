Taylor Swift’s Cozy Reformation Cashmere Is Finally Shoppable Again
The must-have sweater drop is back in stock.
I love many aspects of fall fashion (the jackets! The freedom to wear black from head to toe without judgment!), but what I love the most is cuddling up in a cozy cashmere sweater. They’re the best, most comfortable way to look chic without trying. And, in case you missed it, no one does cashmere quite like Reformation.
You might think of the Los Angeles-based brand as your go-to for stylish wedding guest dresses and summer linen essentials, but its minimalist fall collections are just as impressive. Specifically, the cashmere pieces—such as the cardigans and oversized pullovers—are definitely worth the splurge. Taylor Swift is a fan of several items in the line, including a sweater on this list (!) and an orange sweater dress that I’m calling a very early Easter egg for her just-announced twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.
Even if you’re not a major A-lister (and new fiancé), the collection is worth a look. Up next, I’ve gathered everything you need to shop now before it all inevitably sells out. As for me, I’ll be taking a cue from Swift and shopping the Jadey collection below. And if you see me wearing nothing but Reformation cashmere all winter, don't worry about it.
