I have an embarrassing beauty editor confession. For the past five years, my nails have been painted the same shade of bubble bath pink. Never have I embraced a glazed donut manicure, blueberry milk pedicure, or hopped on board the red nail theory train—impressive willpower, I know. That’s why I’m making a massive fuss about the fact that I'm currently embracing winter 2025’s biggest nail trend: dark cherry red nails.

Call it mocha rouge, moody maroon, black cherry, or deep merlot, but the black-with-a-hint-of-red-and-purple shade has taken over nails across the country within just a few weeks. It’s a tart twist on a classic black that’s proving to be a new neutral in the nail-scape.

Proof: Pinterest notes that searches for the color are up 235 percent. Further proof: Selena Gomez just wore the hue to the IndieWire Honors last night; Jennifer Lopez wore CND Black Cherry throughout the Unstoppable tour—and exclusively told me it’s the color trend she’s most excited to wear on repeat this season; Angelina Jolie even took the deep cherry shade for a pedicure appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, and Angelina Jolie all embraced the dark cherry red nail trend this season. (Image credit: Getty)

It’s easy to see the appeal; a rich-looking red is expertly positioned for the holiday season. Last year, oxblood, with its cool-girl nod to brown and vibrant, fire engine reds were the moment. But this year’s take adds a bit of edge to a to-be-expected nail shade.

“Dark cherry nails are sexy without the drama,” says editorial nail artist Miss Pop, who was coincidentally wearing a deep cherry red manicure at the time of our interview. “It’s a rich-looking color that doesn’t feel flashy or fiery. It’s sophisticated and not begging to be noticed like a brighter red, but once you do notice them, you see just how chic they are flying under the radar.”

The key to mastering the trend is choosing a color that’s just shy of black, navy, or brown. The purple or red undertone should glimmer in a bright light, giving your manicure a mysterious aura. Think: a little less vampy and a little more quiet luxury. I’m currently wearing CND Black Cherry because I wanted to twin with J. Lo (can you blame me?), but Berry Naughty by Essie, Rouge Nior by Chanel, and Complimentary Wine by OPI will all give you the same effect, according to Miss Pop.

You can incorporate the dark cherry nail trend into nail art if you don't want a standard, solid polish. “I love a metallic mini-moon, a sliver of a French tip, or even a jacquard-esque floral with this dark shade,” says Miss Pop. You can mix and match shades—a fuchsia plays well with deep cherry, as does a truer red. “Just don’t go crazy; this shade succeeds with its chic, uncomplicated depth.”

Need some deep cherry inspo ahead of your next nail appointment? Scroll ahead—I’ve got you covered.

Just About Black

Curious what shade Gomez wore to the IndieWire Honors and Hollywood Reporter's Entertainment Gala? According to Bachik, it's Fireworks Galaxy by Aprés Official.

Frosted Cherry

(Image credit: Instagram/@tombachik)

CND's Black Cherry was used to create this look—and it unsurprisingly one of Lopez's favorite looks for the season. But you can expect her to pivot away from the deep red, too. “I’m very Y2K in a way, and one of my biggest go-to's for my winter nails is a strong, frosted look,” Lopez exclusively told me over the phone. “Think of it like a winter wonderland with icy blues, silvers, and even a white with sparkle.”

Cat's Eye Action

(Image credit: Instagram/@madelame)

Nail artist Kim Truong whipped up this two-trends-in-one manicure. Madeline Petsch has a deep cherry red and a velvet-like finish. Use the Olive & June The Magnetics System to create the stunning cat-eye effect at home.

Make It Matte

(Image credit: Instagram/@natalieminervanails)

Do as Halsey does and grab OPI Black Cherry Chutney and a matte top coat to create this winter nail look, which was done by Euphoria nail artist Natalie Minerva.

Pour Me a Merlot

(Image credit: Instagram/@nailchark)

For my wine lovers: Biosculpture Gel makes a shade called Pinotage that looks precisely like a rich glass of red. (Just don't drink the bottle.)

Red Hot

Zola Ganzorigt, the manicurist who is also responsible for every viral Hailey Bieber nail creation, co-signs the dark cherry red nail trend. Case in point: this Complimentary Wine manicure she polished for Ariana Greenblatt.

I Think I Like Her, She's So Fun

If the Gracie Abrams gives Chanel's Les Vernis Oiseau de Nuit, so do I.

The Anti-Flower Child

(Image credit: Instagram/@nailedit_hoboken)

Give your dark cherry red manicure a floral twist with some easy to DIY nail art. This watercolor design just requires a nail brush a bit of patience.

Single Digit

(Image credit: Instagram/@shespolished)

If one shade sounds too bland for your personal preference, just dip one nail into a black cherry hue. Complimentary shades include: orange, white, and brown, as pictured above. For a holiday set, alternate with white and green!

Make It a Micro-French

(Image credit: Instagram/@nailchark)

The French manicure's renaissance is in full force. And itty bitty tips? Combine both trendy nail looks for a winter-approved set.

Almonds, Always

(Image credit: Instagram)

Take a page out of Laura Harrier's playbook, and paint your deep cherry red shade onto almond nails—they're a classic shape that is actually the least likely to break.

To the Toes!

(Image credit: Instagram)

If you've been following Jolie as of late, you've noticed that she likes to keep her toes a black cherry shade. Not only did she have it on for The Gothams, but she also wore the color to an appearance on The Tonight Show.

Psychedelic Twist

(Image credit: Instagram/@chrmdbysarah)

Spice up your dark cherry manicure with a more vibrant red, like Big Apple Red, in the center.

