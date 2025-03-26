Everything You Need to Know About Marie Claire’s Skin and Hair Awards
Could your brand survive an editor testing session?
The Marie Claire Skin and Hair Awards are back for 2025. After crowning the products with the most innovative formulas and breakthrough ingredients in this year’s Prix D’Excellence Awards, the Marie Claire team is going back to the beauty closet to uncover the best hair and skin-care formulas currently on the market.
If you’re new to this process, all Marie Claire award submissions undergo vigorous testing from both the in-house beauty team as well as a panel of industry experts. Winners will be showcased in a campaign across Marie Claire’s US digital and social platforms in July and will receive a complimentary Marie Claire US Awards trophy, should they be given the prestigious opportunity.
As for the nitty-gritty details, there are a few things that you should know. To be considered for this year’s awards, brand representatives must complete and submit the nomination form by March 31st, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET. There is a $250 fee for each submission, and there is no limit to the number of items that a brand can enter. Each group will be broken down into subcategories so it’s easily understandable where to submit your brand’s product.
For context, products that receive the industry stamp of approval (i.e., space on a magazine’s coveted “best of” beauty list) tend to see considerable increases in sales. Winning beauty awards also often leads to higher search visibility for a brand, in turn creating an increased potential for customer loyalty and retention rates.
Last year’s winners included products like Cetaphil's Daily Facial Cleanser Face Wash, Olivier Midy’s Éclat Midy, Naturopathica’s Manuka Honey Shower Body Exfoliator, and more. Think your brand has what it takes? Make sure to apply for the Skin and Hair Awards by going to Marieclaireevents.com. Good luck!
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
