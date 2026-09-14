It's definitely not Mariska Hargitay's first time at the Emmys. She's been nominated 12 times. She won for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Olivia Benson in Law & Order: SVUcirca 2006, and again in 2017 for her directing work in I Am Evidence. But the 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards, taking place a decade later, are a Big One for the actress. Not only did she already win two Emmys tonight for My Mom Jane, but she's also the host. And, she is the first female host in 15 years, I might add.
While I'm confident that she will do an A+++ job (supposedly Stephen Colbert's writing team helped her prep), I'm going to spend the little bit of time leading up to the show by doing a deep dive into her glam for the evening.
Here's what I know: she teamed up with makeup artist Kate Synott for the big night. Her skin was prepped exclusively with Cetaphil products, proving once again that drugstore staples can help you achieve a very luxe-looking glow. Her makeup—from foundation to mascara—is courtesy of It Cosmetics. She's playing in the peachy -nude family (at least for her first look) and is reminding me exactly why I should never forget to tightline. I'll be restocking the Superhero No-Tug Eyeliner ASAP.
As for her hair? It's looking particularly thick and voluminous courtesy of the genius that is Adir Abergel and Virtue hair products. After proper prep, he whipped out a GHD flat iron to achieve the most gorgeous mermaid waves, which I suspect will be a huge fall hair trend.
Below, shop the exact products used to get this look.
Shop Mariska's Look
Cetaphil
Cetaphil Skin Activator Firming Body Lotion, Aha & Cica, 16oz
"I focused the lotion across the neck, shoulders, arms and décolletage, areas that are often on display during a red-carpet moment," says Synnott.
Cetaphil
Skin Activator Firming Body Cream, Aha + Cica, 12oz
"The Cetaphil Skin Activator Hydrating & Firming Cream became an essential step in Mariska’s pre-glam routine," says Synnott. "It helps activate surface skin cells while delivering 72-hour hydration and helping skin look smoother and firmer, giving the skin the moisture and nourishment it needs before makeup."
IT Cosmetics
Do It All Hydrating Sheer Tinted Moisturizer Balm - 110
"This was really the hero of the skin for me. It’s 92% skincare with collagen peptide, so you get that beautiful skincare-first feel, but it also gives sheer coverage and a really natural radiant finish. I love that the skin still looks like skin — just smoother, hydrated and perfected," she says.
IT Cosmetics
Cc+ Cream With Spf 50+ - Light
"I then used Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream only where I wanted a little extra coverage, followed by Do It All Concealer under the eyes and around the mouth to brighten and lift," she adds.
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Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.