Cue up your Moira Rose clips : the new year has begun, and the 2026 Golden Globes are just a few days away! While the Globes aren't the kick-off to awards season this year—that honor went to last week's Critics' Choice Awards —the famed, booze-fueled celebration of TV and film is still one of the most important stops on the race towards the Oscars .

This year's set of nominees is a healthy mix of the year's most beloved blockbusters and acclaimed international hits that are making their way stateside. The actress races will likely be the most exciting of the night, with stars like Amanda Seyfried , Ariana Grande , Cynthia Erivo , Emma Stone , Jennifer Lawrence , Julia Roberts , Rose Byrne, Teyana Taylor , and more facing off across comedy and drama. Meanwhile, exciting new faces, like Chase Infiniti and Eva Victor, will make their Globes debut.

Read on for everything you need to know about the 2026 Golden Globes, including how to tune into the ceremony live and how to catch up on the nominated films and shows.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the 2025 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When are the 2026 Golden Globes?

The 83rd Annual Golden Globes will air live on CBS on Sunday, January 11 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. This year's ceremony will once again take place at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in L.A.

How to watch the 2026 Golden Globes:

Viewers with a cable subscription can tune into their local CBS channel to watch the ceremony live, or use their login to stream it from a computer, phone, or tablet via CBS's website or app.

The Golden Globes will also stream on the Paramount+ app in the U.S. only. However, the awards ceremony will only air live for subscribers on the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME tier, which starts at $13/month and offers a seven-day free trial. The full ceremony will be available the next day on demand for all subscribers, including those at the Paramount+ Essential tier ($8/month).

If you don't subscribe to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, there are a few other ways to watch the Globes online. Live streaming TV services like Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, and YouTube Live also provide access to CBS (and offer free trials).

How to watch the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet:

The official digital pre-show for the Golden Globes, hosted by Variety 's Marc Malkin and Angelique Jackson, starts at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. The red-carpet special will stream live on Variety's YouTube channel and across Fire TV devices.

Meanwhile, WWD will also host a red-carpet livestream in partnership with Amazon Beauty. Their show can be watched on the outlet's website, its YouTube channel, or Amazon Live.

Nikki Glaser hosts the 2025 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who is hosting the 2026 Golden Globes?

Comedian Nikki Glaser will return to host this year's Globes ceremony, after making history as the first woman to host the awards solo in 2025. In her second stint, she'll likely deliver another monologue filled with sharp yet tasteful celebrity roasts.

Who is presenting at the 2026 Golden Globes?

The Globes has announced that the star-studded lineup of presenters will include: Amanda Seyfried, Ana de Armas, Ayo Edebiri, Charli xcx, Chris Pine, Colman Domingo, Dakota Fanning, Dave Franco, Diane Lane, George Clooney, Hailee Steinfeld, Jason Bateman, Jennifer Garner, Joe Keery, Judd Apatow, Julia Roberts, Justin Hartley, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Kevin Bacon, Kevin Hart, Kyra Sedgwick, Lalisa Manobal, Luke Grimes, Macaulay Culkin, Marlon Wayans, Melissa McCarthy, Mila Kunis, Miley Cyrus, Minnie Driver, Orlando Bloom, Pamela Anderson, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Sean Hayes, Snoop Dogg, Wanda Sykes, Will Arnett, and Zoë Kravitz.

Also, two of the internet's biggest stars are set to grace the Globes stage. Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, the red-hot leads of Heated Rivalry, will make their awards-show debut on Sunday, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Demi Moore wins a Golden Globe for The Substance at the 2025 awards show. (Image credit: Rich Polk/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Who is nominated at the 2026 Golden Globes?

In terms of this year's nominees, One Battle After Another leads the films with nine nods, followed by Sentimental Value with eight, Sinners with seven, and Hamnet with six. Other awards darlings who received nominations include Bugonia, Frankenstein, KPop Demon Hunters, Jay Kelly, It Was Just an Accident, Marty Supreme, No Other Choice, The Secret Agent, and Wicked: For Good.

On the TV side, The White Lotus leads the pack with six nominations for its third season, followed by Emmy favorites like Adolescence (five noms) and Severance (four noms). Other nominated shows include Abbott Elementary, The Bear, The Beast in Me, The Diplomat, Hacks, Nobody Wants This, Only Murders in the Building, The Pitt, Pluribus, and The Studio.

The Globes have also added a brand-new category this year: Best Podcast! The inaugural nominees include "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard," "Call Her Daddy," "Good Hang with Amy Poehler," "The Mel Robbins Podcast," "SmartLess," and "Up First from NPR."

Where to watch movies nominated at the 2026 Golden Globes:

While all of the TV shows nominated this year are available on streaming, you may need to head to the cinema to see a few of the major movies nominated.

Avatar: Fire and Ash, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, Song Sung Blue, The Testament of Ann Lee, and Zootopia 2 are exclusively in theaters as of early January. However, some nominated films are only available in select theaters: No Other Choice will expand wide sometime in January, while both The Secret Agent and Sirāt are expected to hit more screens over the next several weeks.

If you won't have time to make it to the cinema by the end of the weekend, several of the titles are currently available to stream or rent. Bugonia is on Peacock; Die My Love is on Mubi; Elio is on Disney+; F1 is on Apple TV+; Frankenstein is on Netflix; Hedda is on Prime Video; Jay Kelly is on Netflix; KPop Demon Hunters is on Netflix; Nouvelle Vague is on Netflix; One Battle After Another is on HBO Max; Sinners is on HBO Max; Sorry, Baby is on HBO Max; Train Dreams is on Netflix; and Weapons is on HBO Max.