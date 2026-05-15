Mariska Hargitay hasn't worn a bob since her earlier days playing Captain Olivia Benson on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, but with summer around the corner, she's officially decided to step back into her bob era and embrace the short look again.

Earlier this week, the 62-year-old was photographed in New York City on her way to the NBC Upfront event. In the photos, she can be seen wearing a baggy cream suit with a textured design and black floral embellishments. Most noticeably though, her hair, which she typically wears at mid-length, was cut into a chin-length bob, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel. Hargitay was recently a guest on the May 14 broadcast of Today, where she told host Savannah Guthrie that she got the cut for her upcoming role in Every Brilliant Thing on Broadway.

“I was at the photoshoot for Every Brilliant Thing...and I got there, and it just came to me—I said, ‘I have to cut my hair off,’” she explained. Hargitay clarified that she actually wore a wig during the show's promotional shoot, but once she was finished filming the latest season of SVU, she was able to fully commit to the cut.

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"Everyone said, ‘Was it hard for you?’ I said, ‘Not at all,’" she added. "I had such clarity that I needed something new, and I wanted to get rid of it because there’s a different energy in this character."

Mariska Hargitay attends the NBC Upfront event with an all-new bob. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hargitay isn't the only star to start off the season with a brand-new cut. Katie Holmes stepped out at a screening in New York City back in April where she debuted her new wavy lob with highlights, and a month before that, Margot Robbie wore a blunt bob with bangs during Paris Fashion Week.

Hollywood hasn't tired of the bob just yet. It's a great style to wear if you want to get rid of damaged, over-processed ends, but it's also great for keeping your hair lighter as the weather begins to heat up. “Clients are loving it because it feels fresh, chic, and easy to personalize,” hairstylist Juan Flores previously told MC.

If the bob is on your list of potential summer haircuts, read ahead for a few styling tips.

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