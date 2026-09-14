If you’re new here, let it be known: I have super fine hair. One of my beauty editor missions is finding the shampoos, conditioners, dry texturizers, and styling products that provide max volume because if you’re also part of the Fine Hair Club, well, you know that lift and body are hard to come by. My routine is down to a pretty solid science, but I’m always game to improve. When I heard that Drybar (which makes one of my favorite hot tools, FYI) was coming out with a new blow dryer—the Buttercup Pro—that could amp up volume, add shine, and cut frizz, my ears perked up a bit.
Here’s the deal: the blow dryer is the first of its kind to let users choose the ion level, from 1 to 3. For a little context, high ions are typically positive—they boost shine and cut frizz. But they also flatten the cuticle in the process, and when you have fine hair, that’s less than ideal. Having the flexibility to turn the ions to the lowest level when I’m blasting my roots with heat and then up again when I’m polishing off my blowout throughout the mid-shaft to ends is a gorgeous recipe for voluminous, shiny hair—and one I haven’t been able to replicate with other blow dryers.
“The best hair dryer is one that doesn't ask you to work harder for better hair. Buttercup PRO remembers how you like to style, adjusts to your hair, and protects it while it works,” says Amanda Knappman, the General Manager of Drybar. “You get effortless control of your blowout, and your hair health is never the trade-off.” She’s onto something.
For my full, honest review of the new hot tool, keep reading.
What Features Does the Drybar Buttercup Pro Have?
I’ve tried dozens of blow dryers. My tops: the T3 Travel BlowDryer (it lives in my carry-on), the Dyson AirWrap (for when I’m looking for easy styling), and now, this guy. It’s the one I’ll reach for when I actually plan on taking my time with a blowout. I’ll always grab my Dyson Airwrap when I’m in a rush or want something that requires zero technique, but this new launch is my new go-to for big events, special occasions, or just when I want to guarantee a good hair day.
There are three big features that set this apart. The first: it remembers your preferred settings for each attachment and will automatically set to your last-used heat, ion output, and airflow preference. The second: it alternates between hot and cold temperatures, which help your hair retain moisture. The third (and my favorite): the ion selection isn’t just on or off. You can select between three levels to customize volume and shine.
How Do I Use the Drybar Buttercup Pro?
Obviously, the best settings will depend on your goals and hair type. Personally, though, I like to turn the ion setting down to one and the airflow and heat on high while I do a rough dry, making sure to pay extra attention to my roots. Once my hair is about 85 percent dry, I pop on the concentrator, grab my round brush, and split my hair into three different layers. I keep the settings the same and really focus on getting each section of hair almost entirely dry. To finish it off, I turn the ion level up and the heat down. I go over my mid-shafts to ends with this combo to add shine back to my hair and help the blowout set with cool air.
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Is the Drybar Buttercup Pro Worth It?
At $229, it’s definitely an investment. It’s slightly cheaper than luxe competitors like Dyson and ghd, but it certainly falls in the luxury sector. That being said, it’s well worth the price. It will also last 10 times as long as standard blow dryers. So, while you might have to replace your $30 blow dryer every year, this baby will stand the test of time. It’s also travel-friendly, works with a converter, and folds up nicely into a suitcase.
I’ve noticed such a big difference in how my blowout turns out since I started using this. I have so much more volume—and it actually lasts throughout the day. I normally feel like I have to sacrifice shine for volume (dry texturizers and dry shampoos can leave a bit of dullness behind), but this lets me achieve both at the same time. That’s the definition of a win-win hair tool in my book.
Drybar
Buttercup Pro Professional Blow-Dryer
It's super compact, fold up tiny for travel, and feels super lightweight in my hand. I can use a round brush with it for 15 minutes and my arm doesn't feel like it's going to fall off.
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