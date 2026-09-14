There's nothing quite like the charm and chaos that come with the 78th annual Primetime Emmys happening right in the middle of New York Fashion Week. It's been perhaps the busiest week for spotting new beauty trends—sunglass nails at Diane von Furstenberg and petal lips on the street style circuit. And now that the red carpet is in full effect, my eyes are scanning for every possible fall beauty trend poised to take over in the next four to 12 weeks.
So far, it's looking like color is having a moment, hair is getting longer (dare I say the bob era is on its way out?), and nails are getting richer—earth tones all the way. It's a chic group in attendance tonight, and frankly, I wouldn't expect anything less than what they've been serving.
To get the full breakdown on the best 2026 Emmys beauty looks—along with product breakdowns and tips and tricks straight from the pros—read ahead.
Ciara Miller
Deep side part? Incredible. Smoky eye? Also love. But it's the Love Island Aftersun host's manicure that caught my attention. I haven't seen a traditional French manicure like this in a hot minute—and I'm very here for it.
Supriya Ganesh
I know the night is young, but I'm calling it: this is my favorite look of the night. The center part paired with the crimped waves is a hairstyle straight out of Aquamarine. If you need me, I'll be digging in my back cabinets to fish out my crimper.
Abby Elliot
Beauty Director Hannah Baxter spotted petal lips as a big makeup trend during NYFW, and it looks like The Bear actress is co-signing the look. The key? Find a blurring, matte lipstick and dab off the excess with a tissue.
Lisa Rinna
While I'll certainly miss having Rinna on my Traitors screen, I'm thrilled to be getting my fix of RHOBH star tonight. The pixie cut queen is giving her classic style a little twist tonight. Rather than her normal spiky style, she's fully committed to a slicked-back, side-part.
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Grace Gummer
Love it or hate it, low ponytails are very much back. Although, admittedly much cooler than the Founding Fathers-esque vibe I wore throughout middle school. Just look to Gummer, Meryl Streep's daughter and Love Story actress, for proof.
Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.