The cut is obviously tiny, but I’m even more into the way she styled it. Maxwell’s glossy brunette hair is parted down the middle, with the ends kicked outward in soft, flippy bends around her face. There’s something a little retro about it without making it feel like it has to be worn only at a special event, and the shape keeps such a short cut from looking too severe. It’s also fairly easy to recreate: a small round brush or flat iron can give the ends that same flick, while the rest of the hair stays smooth and shiny.
Her makeup stayed much softer, with airbrushed skin, rosy cheeks, and wispy lashes. Then there was the dress: a huge, cupcake-y gold gown with layers of sculptural volume that looked incredibly elegant without leaning into costume territory. Against something that dramatic, the tiny flippy bob felt like exactly the right move—it kept the whole look from veering too princess-y.
For me, though, the hair is the whole story. If the bob has been getting progressively shorter for the past few seasons, Maxwell just took it to its logical next step for fall and winter 2026.
Shop the Best Products to Recreate Lukita Maxwell’s Baby Bob
Oribe
Dry Texturizing Spray for Volume & Texture
For a little piece-y action, spritz some of this cult-favorite in your locks.
T3
Singlepass Smooth X Professional Flat Iron With Extra-Long Ceramic Plates
My favorite hot tools come from none other than T3. It styles your hair instantly and stays put all day.
COLOR WOW
Extra Mist-Ical Shine Spray
For some of that Maxwell shine, this here is your answer.
Mane
Brb 1.7" Ceramic Round Hair Brush
A round brush is essential for those flippy ends.
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Siena Gagliano is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits reported features, trend stories, and expert-backed shopping roundups. Before joining the team full-time, she was an editor at Cosmopolitan, where she specialized in SEO-first beauty content and commerce strategy. Her bylines have also appeared in Allure, ELLE, Bustle, Well+Good, Popsugar, andWomen's Health, covering everything from the best products for brighter, glowier skin to the science behind face mapping. Curious about the behind-the-scenes magazine life and her go-to beauty picks? Follow her on Instagram at @sienagagliano.