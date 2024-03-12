The skincare world makes a lot of empty promises. Will this new moisturizer for sensitive skin really change your life, or is it just another well-formulated cream to add to your repertoire? Is this Vitamin C serum the secret to bright skin, or is it just recommended by a filtered TikTok influencer? Then, there are labels like “medical-grade” and “dermatologist-recommended” to sift through—terms that seem to add another layer of legitimacy. But do they really?

Medical-grade skincare products aren’t officially regulated by the FDA, and technically, any cosmetic product can deploy the marketing term on their labels. Still, these products often contain the hardest-working formulas in their respective categories. Whether you’re in search of a moisturizer, a serum, or the best sunscreen, "Medical-grade skincare contains high quality ingredients that are based on scientific evidence. This includes clinical studies and research to show efficacy and safety," Dr. Jennifer Levine , a world-renowned facial plastic surgeon, tells Marie Claire.

SkinSpirit Master Aesthetician Magdaline Granados goes so far as to call medical-grade items “the VIP of skincare products.” "They're designed to target specific skin issues like acne, wrinkles, or dark spots,” she adds.

Surgeons, dermatologists, and aestheticians are trained and licensed to understand every layer of your skin, which means they are especially knowledgeable about ingredients and formulas that bring results. When a professional isn’t on speed dial to make tailored recommendations, products labeled medical-, professional-, or clinical-grade at least have the testing to back up their skin-saving promises.

Ahead, Marie Claire consults the experts for more in-depth information on medical-grade skincare: what it is, what it isn't, and which products are worth trying.

What Is Considered Medical-Grade Skincare?

If a brand comes with a medical-grade label, it usually checks the following boxes:

Ingredients: Medical-grade skincare products are usually formulated with strong concentrations of ingredients that have been vetted by medical professionals, including peptides, AHAs, and BHAs. They have likely been shown to address specific skin issues, from blemishes and fine lines to texture and brightness. "They are designed to penetrate deeper into the skin and often deliver more dramatic results," says Dr Ira Savetsky, an aesthetic plastic surgeon.

Medical-grade skincare brands have often been subjected to rigorous clinical studies. Still, it's important to pay attention to the exact testing that's going on. A "This product made my skin softer, yes or no" question is more subject to bias than a scientist measuring exact pore sizes. Professionals still rule: Picking up a product that's labeled medical-grade isn't a replacement for seeing a professional about your skin. It's also important to note that, while these products might be effective, some ingredients require a little extra supervision while they're being used.

How Is Medical-Grade Skincare Regulated?

For the most part, medical-grade skincare goes through strict testing to vet its quality and effectiveness. But there's a catch: the FDA itself doesn't regulate the "medical-grade" label. Any brand can technically call themselves medical-grade, which is why it's important to read the studies and talk to the professionals.

Medical-grade skincare still falls under the category of "cosmetics" in the FDA's eyes. Meaning, medical-grade brands can't officially say their products work differently than your over-the-counter products.

In order to make sure you're getting the best products, Dr. Levine suggests purchasing your medical-grade skincare through a doctor's office or medical provider. This ensures that first, you're not receiving counterfeit products, and second, that the "medical-grade" label is backed by an expert.

Sofia Richie Grainge at a party celebrating her collaboration with medical-grade skincare brand SkinCeuticals. (Image credit: Alamy)

What Are the Best Medical-Grade Skincare Brands?

Plenty of medical-grade brands on the market are exactly what they claim to be. One beloved company is SkinCeuticals , creator of cult-favorite face serums and retinol creams adored by editors, celebrities, and dermatologists alike. Longtime user Sofia Richie Grainge became an ambassador for the brand in early 2024.

As Granados mentioned, every product in the line has been extensively researched and clinically tested to ensure excellent results. It's also committed to transparency, offering online a full list of their pharmaceutical-grade ingredients and information on the science behind key players. Marie Claire editors even tested and reviewed the best SkinCeuticals products in a dedicated guide.

Another worth browsing is Revision Skincare, the go-to at my own esthetician's office (I'm a big fan of their Intellishade Clear SPF). Granados also recommends Plated SkinScience, a new line of shelf-stable exosomes products, SkinBetter Science, ColorScience, Alastin, ZO Skin Health, and SkinMedica for a range of problem-solving, expert-vetted products. For dermatologist-recommended SPFs, EltaMD is the definitive choice.

Below, dermatologists and editors ID their top-rated essentials with a medical-grade label.

Best Medical-Grade Vitamin C Serum SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Serum $182 at Dermstore SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Serum is a beloved product that features 15 percent pure Vitamin C (L-Ascorbic Acid) to give skin a youthful look, brighten, and help protect against oxidative stress. Pros: Firming; Boosts skin's radiance; Great for all skin types; Reduces the look of fine lines and wrinkles; Protects against free radicals Cons: Some reviewers note a strong smell Customer Review: "I use a few drops in the morning after I wash my face, the Vitamin C goes on smoothly and absorbs quickly, gives your face a nice glow. This product is recommended by plastic surgeons and dermatologists . It is pricey but a bottle does last several months." — Dermstore

Best Medical-Grade SPF EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 $43 at Dermstore $36 at Amazon $41 at Target Marie Claire editors named EltaMD's UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF one of their favorite sunscreens of 2024. And if you asked your favorite dermatologist about their favorite sunscreen, they'd likely give you the same answer. Safe for acne-prone skin, this SPF is infused with a small dose of lactic acid to keep pores clear. Pros: Oil-free; Invisible Cons: None Customer Review: "I have been using this for years and every time I try something new, I immediately regret not sticking to this. It is absolutely amazing. No oily feeling, lightweight, silky and the perfect sunscreen." — Dermstore

Best Medical-Grade Serum SkinMedica TNS Advanced+ Serum $295 at Dermstore $295 at Amazon $295 at skinstore SkinMedica is one of beauty editors' favorite luxury skincare brands; its AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser is a cult-classic that was recognized in the 2023 Marie Claire Skin Awards. Both Dr. Levine and Granados called out the TNS Advanced+ Serum, a powerful serum that targets fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging skin, as one of their favorite medical-grade skincare products. "It is the only product with clinical evidence to tighten and lift the skin," Dr. Levine says. A clinical study showed visible results in just two weeks, with progressive improvements measured over 24 weeks. Pros: Fragrance free; Luxurious texture Cons: None Customer Review: "The SkinMedica TNS Advanced+ Serum is my can't-live-without-it part of my skin care routine! I'm completely addicted to this serum for how smooth it makes my skin feel. Just last night I got three compliments about my complexion, which used to be problematic with dry, ruddy [crepey] skin. Highly recommend this serum to improve appearance of aging skin!" — Dermstore

Best Medical-Grade Eye Cream Revision Skincare D.E.J. Night Eye Cream $118 at Dermstore In case you missed it, Revision Skincare's D.E.J. Night Eye Cream was "highly commended" in Marie Claire's 2023 Skin Awards. Shown to renew the total eye area (including the eyelids!) in as early as four weeks, this cream features Alpha-Glucan Oligosaccharide, which enhances the skin’s natural ability to balance and diversify its own microbiome. Plus, I just love how it feels. Pros: De-puffs; Great applicator Cons: None Customer Review: "Everyone says the only thing to fix bags under eyes is moisturizing and getting enough sleep. AND THIS. I have terrible, puffy, discolored bags under my eyes and this has made them much less noticeable. I will continue to buy and recommend to others. Yes, it's expensive, but less expensive than spending money on products that don't work." — Dermstore

Best Medical-Grade Exfoliator Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment $85 at Dermstore $43 at Nordstrom $43 at Saks Fifth Avenue To put it lightly, Good Genes is an exfoliating superstar, targeting pores, dark spots, and fine lines. In a clinical test (with results obtained via profilometry analysis), the lactic acid treatment was proven to significantly improve the appearance of lines and wrinkles in three minutes. When I immediately feel a little more radiant every time I use this serum, I'm not kidding. Pros: Smells great; Effective Cons: None Customer Review: "My complexion is very oily, with flaky patches of dry skin, hyperpigmentation, and clogged pores. After using Good Genes nightly for a week, the layers of dead skin are gone, my dark spots have lightened considerably, my pores are clearing and my skin is moisturized and soft. I rarely write reviews, but I am so impressed by this product I had to share. I wish I had discovered this years ago." — Dermstore

Best Medical-Grade Serum iS Clinical Active Serum $88 at Dermstore $56.75 at Walmart $88 at Target This medical-grade serum is a powerhouse on many levels, working to combat blemishes, dullness, and visible signs of aging. Its impressive ingredient list includes bilberry, a natural AHA exfoliant with moisturizing properties, and mushroom, a natural antimicrobial to help brighten your overall complexion. Pros: A do-it-all pick Cons: None Customer Review: "Love this stuff. It is pricey, but totally worth it. My skin is on the drier side and I have mild rosacea/sensitive skin. This really helps with uneven skin texture and does not irritate my skin in any way. I apply on the nights I don't use my tretinoin. Some times I will apply in the mornings, though! Either way, I love it." — Dermstore

Meet the Experts

Dr. Jennifer Levine is a board-certified plastic surgeon who specializes in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery.

Dr. Ira L. Savetsky is a board-certified plastic surgeon who specializes in aesthetic surgery of the face, nose, breasts, and body.