Pregnant model Sofia Richie Grainge shined in a sea of celebrities during New York City Fashion Week.



On Friday, Feb. 9, while attending Tommy Hilfiger's "A New York Moment" show at Grand Central Terminal's Oyster Bar alongside her husband Elliot Grainge, the influencer wore a white collared shirt, beige trench coat covering her baby bump, and show-stopping red slacks. She also draped a lighter beige sweater over her coat, adding depth and texture to her maternity ensemble.



To complete the look, she wore open-toed heels and a bold, gold statement necklace.



The show marked Hilfiger's return to New York Fashion Week after a year away.



"We’ve been all over the world by now,” the designer said. “(But) New York is home. It felt like it was time to commit to New York Fashion Week fully.”

fia Richie attends the Tommy Hilfiger show during New York Fashion Week February 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Grainge has been serving us consistently chic maternity looks since she announced she was pregnant and expecting a baby girl in January, 2024.



“I found out very, very early,” Grainge told Vogue in an exclusive interview. “I was about four weeks pregnant. I was on a trip to Milan for Fashion Week, and I was going to the Prada show. I was doing a really quick 24-hour turnaround, and I felt terrible but didn’t think much of it. I thought it was jet lag.”

Known for her quiet luxury looks, she walked the 2024 Grammy Awards red carpet in a sheer Saint Laurent black gown. She was also seen in Los Angeles wearing partly undone cargo-style olive and a cashmere sweater.

During another outing in West Hollywood, Grainge wore a neutral-toned Loro Piana cape, an oatmeal-colored sweater and ribbed knit pants.

Grainge attends the Tommy Hilfiger show during New York Fashion Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Grainge and her husband had been dating for a year before the model said "yes" to her now-husband's candlelit proposal in 2022. The pair tied the knot on April 22, 2023 in the South of France.

A source close to the couple told People that they're "a great match," adding that "Elliot is adorable and really funny. He always has everyone laughing."



"They initially bonded over their love of music and growing up in the industry," the source told the publication. "They make each other really happy. He's very mature and hard-working. He has his own house, and she moved in with him a while ago. All of her friends are thrilled that she found true love."