Here's a fun fact about me: There is nothing I love in the winter months than an evening full of self-care. Whether I choose to luxuriate in a bath before completing an entire calming regime or just opt to include a few extra products into my normal nightly shower routine, I've found that taking a little extra time to take care of my dry, winter skin makes all the difference. That's why I'm so excited about the Megababe Winter Skin Event, were a few of my favorite best-selling body care products from the brand are available at a discount. It doesn't help that Megababe's founder, Katie Sturino is one of my favorite Instagram follows these days, either—I know I'll love just about any product she recommends.

What are the details?

Here's the deal: select winter skin saviors from Megababe's line of paraben, phthalate, and sulfate-free products are currently 20 percent off on the brand's website. The sale is also only running through Monday, February 7 at midnight PST. So, feel free to take the weekend to choose your favorite items and stock up. That means that a few of the products are available for less than $15 right now—and no, you even don't need a special discount code.

What products are included in the sale?

The Winter Skin Event includes all of the best-selling products to exfoliate and hydrate your skin this winter, like the Le Tush Butt Mask—the answer to those bumpy, patches that pop up from time to time—and the Power Wash Sunny, which sloughs away dead skin courtesy of natural walnut shell and glycolic acid.

If you're ready to get shopping, keep scrolling to check out a few of our favorite products that are included in the sale right now. Cheers to softer, smoother skin in 2022!

Le Tush Butt Mask $17.60 at Megababe A blend of glycolic, malic, and azelaic acids make this a facial-grade mask...for your tush. Simply apply and leave it on for a few minutes in the shower to do away with uneven or bumpy texture. Plus, the inclusion of squalane and kelp extract lock in hydration.

Power Wash Sunny $11.20 at Megababe The addition of clarifying willow bark extract on top of the aforementioned glycolic acid and natural walnut shell makes for a gently exfoliating product that deserves a forever home in your shower.

Repair Care $17.60 at Megababe This dermatologist-tested body cream promises to provide lightweight moisture for 24 hours. The fragrance-free and vegan formula is also designed to be non-greasy, so you won't have to wait ages for it to dry.