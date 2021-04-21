11 Face Washes for Acne-Prone Skin That Get to Work Fast
Glowing, blemish-free skin starts with the right cleanser.
By Chelsea Hall published
When it comes to treating acne-prone skin, you can and should try the most sophisticated pimple-banishing formulas out there, from face masks to spot treatments. But one essential and often overlooked part of stopping the acne cycle? A good face wash.
How do face washes control acne?
If you think about it, it's obvious: A cleanser removes dirt, debris, and excess oil to improve the overall condition of skin and stop it becoming a breeding ground for acne. Good acne-fighting face washes go a step further, warding off bacteria and excess oil production while gently exfoliating and renewing your skin. And they do all of this without over-drying it or causing more irritation (because that's the last thing your skin needs, right?)
So, where to start? Whatever kind of skin you're in, there's an acne-fighting face wash on this list that's just right for your needs.
Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Wash
We can't talk acne-clearing face washes without mentioning this drugstore hero. This oil-free wash is highly recommended by dermatologists and contains salicylic acid to effectively unclog pores as well as prevent new blemishes from forming.
La Roche-Posay Effaclar Medicated Gel Cleanser
If you have sensitive skin, this fragrance- and oil-free gel cleanser is a must-have. Not only is this face wash cost-friendly, it does wonders to dissolve acne-causing bacteria from pores, while whisking away dead skin cells.
Mario Badescu Acne Facial Cleanser
Salicylic acid, thyme extract, and aloe vera are infused into this cleanser to erase blemishes and smooth skin. For optimal acne-clearing results, follow up with a few dabs of Mario Badescu drying lotion on stubborn pimples.
Dermalogica Active Clearing Skin Wash
This gel-based cleanser is super gentle but still manages to clear breakouts and smooth rough texture without drying out your skin or causing irritation. Salicylic acid, green tea, tea tree, zinc, and menthol work together to simultaneously exfoliate and calm inflammation over time.
Kate Somerville EradiKate® Daily Cleanser
If you're dealing with ongoing breakouts, it's time to get familiar with Kate Somerville's EradiKate skincare range. This sulfur-based cleanser does wonders to wipe out blemishes. It also balances sebum production and minimize the appearance of large pores.
Differin Daily Deep Cleanser BPO 5%
Here's a deep cleansing wash that'll get down into the crevices of clogged pores to absorb debris and excess sebum without causing irritation. It's powered by benzoyl peroxide, which is known to clear blackheads and whiteheads in a flash.
La Mer The Cleansing Foam
The price tag may be steep, but hear us out—this cleansing foam draws out impurities without stripping the skin of its beneficial oils. Just a dime size amount goes the distance to effectively clear away dirt and debris from congested pores.
iS Clinical Cleansing Complex
Here's a clarifying, yet hydrating powerhouse cleanser to add to your daily routine. It's packed with vitamins A, C, and E, plus exfoliating ingredients like salicylic acid and white willow bark to promote cell turnover. Chamomile and centella asiatica round out the formula to help calm inflammation.
Biologique Recherche Lait U
If you find that your skin dries out from constant use of harsh acne treatments, give this milky formula a try. It's rich in hydrating oils like jojoba, squalane, and vitamin E, which keep skin moisturized while simultaneously breaking up dirt and debris for a clear, blemish-free complexion.
Murad Clarifying Cream Cleanser
Minimize breakouts and control excessive sebum production with this clarifying cream cleanser. Salicylic acid cleans the pores while menthol and green tea work to keep skin calm.
Tata Harper Clarifying Blemish & Oil Control Cleanser
A host of naturally derived ingredients power the skin-clearing efforts of this Tata Harper classic: prickly pear flower enzymes aid in clearing buildup from pores, juniper fruit balances sebum production, and chlorella soothes irritation. With consistent use of this cleanser, you'll begin to notice smoother texture and a more glowy, less shiny finish overall.
