Megan Fox Got the Barbie Pink Memo With Gorgeous Hair Transformation
And Machine Gun Kelly did too, for that matter.
Megan Fox isn't exactly a follower of trends, typically preferring to carve her own path in life, but she has made an exception for the best trend ever (in my completely unbiased, completely professional opinion): the Barbie pink everywhere trend. But there's a deeper reason for her embracing of the bright color.
While attending the premiere of her fiancé's autobiographical documentary Machine Gun Kelly's Life In Pink in New York City, the actress debuted her very on-theme new hairstyle, a white-blonde and pink balayage situation that's a little Kardashian-Jenner-esque, and also just looks really beautiful on Fox, whom we're used to seeing with jet-black hair.
Fox went for the all-out look on the night, complementing her pink hair with a strappy, noughties-style pink mini-dress and pink strappy sandals. Machine Gun Kelly himself coordinated with his fiancée in a bright pink and blue cropped sweater. He also rocked a new bright pink hair color, which I have to admit suits him just as well as the lighter shade suits Fox. Truly a winning look all around.
The documentary, which will air on Hulu, follows Kelly's life and some of the most difficult things he has been through, including having a gun pulled to him while his daughter was in the car, being kicked out of his dad's house, and being misunderstood in show business, among other things. You can watch the trailer here.
Fox and Kelly brought their pink hair back out to play in yet another pair of semi-matching outfits a couple of days later after his show at Madison Square Garden, he in a cool patchwork coat and she in a metallic pink coord look. Loving the whole vibe.
