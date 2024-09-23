If you're craving capital "G" glamour from the fashion month runways, there's no better place to look than Milan. The Italians just get it when it comes to beauty, and luckily Milan Fashion Week S/S '25 did not disappoint. A famine of beauty? Not this season. Fine-tuned maximalism and high shine dewy skin seem primed to become the season's (and inevitably TikTok's) biggest makeup trends.

Designers like Gucci's Sabato De Sarno, Etro's Marco De Vincenzo, to Mrs. Prada herself all sent buzz-worthy collections down the catwalk to much media fanfare. Individualism is being celebrated in increasingly unique and elegant ways (in other words, you can wave goodbye to that half-hearted fashion budget), so it only makes sense that the makeup artists behind the scenes infused this season's looks with plenty of modern Italian elegance — plus a splash of drama, always.

Color-curious beauty fans, rejoice, as pops of pigment on both the eyes and lips proved that you don't need to tip too far into 'Euphoria'-level glam to participate with the season's top makeup trends. Whether it was a splash of neon green liner at GCDS, or a just-bitten fuchsia lip at Marco Rambaldi, Milan's makeup looks proved the indelible power of less is more.

Keep scrolling to discover some of Milan's Spring 2025 standout beauty moments.

The Eyes Have It

From L to R, clockwise: Emporio Armani, Gucci, Alberta Ferretti, Marni (Image credit: Courtesy of brands)

While a classic smokey eye or demure winged look are ideal for a night out with your girlfriends, the Milan runways wisely decided to turn it up a notch for the Spring 2025 collections. At Gucci, a contemporary take on the '60s cat eye utilized plenty of black liner on the outer edges of the eyelids plus a thick coat of kohl black mascara, creating a bold, graphic look that perfectly complimented the crisp lines of De Sarno's collection. Whereas at Marni, brows took center stage with a Clara Bow-inspired take on the thin brow revival. Paired with pale plum cheeks and a wine-stained pout, the high drama look proved that you don't need to get too tweezer happy to test out the skinny brow trend.

High Shine Skin for the Win

From L to R, clockwise: Boss, Philosophy, Etro, Bottega Veneta, Moschino (Image credit: Courtesy of brands)

Despite rumors that matte skin is making a comeback, the Milan runways were all about embracing an improbably dewy complexion this season. At Boss, models sauntered down the catwalk replete with glossy lids and the type of mega watt sheen that could crack a camera lens or two. Bottega's lineup featured a more restrained take on high-shine skin, with a demi-matte glow that perfectly accented the structured, color-block suiting of Matthieu Blazy's collection. And Moschino's flawlessly dewy complexions allowed the outlandish accessories (shell-bedecked swim caps, anyone?) to truly shine.

Playful Pops of Color

From L to R: Jil Sander, GCDS, Marco Rambaldi (Image credit: Courtesy of brands)

It wouldn't be Milan Fashion Week without an unexpected splash of color. In true Italian fashion, the models at Jil Sander emerged with the type of heart-thundering deep red lip that renders any additional makeup simply unnecessary. The team at GCDS took a much different approach to their colorful beauty look this season, with models sporting an array of neon liner in green, pink, purple, yellow, and orange. Who needs concealer to disguise those dark circles when you have a roster of electric-hued liners? And in a similar, if much softer, approach, the team at Marco Rambaldi dusted a lavender shadow around the eyes for a beautifully hazy effect. Models without the eye look received a perfectly imperfect deep rose stain in the center of their lips, which, when paired with an otherwise bare face, gave the effect of a blissful mid-morning makeout. Is there anything more Italian?

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In the Nude

From L to R: Max Mara, Prada, Fendi (Image credit: Courtesy of brands)

If you needed proof that the nude lip look remains a perennial classic, the Milan runways more than provided. Coupled with enviably flawless skin at Max Mara, the glossy nude lips enhanced each model's natural lip color which, paired with a low chignon, completed the deliciously old money effect. Prada similarly kept the skin bare for Spring 2025, using only a clear balm for each model to keep the lips hydrated and supple. And at Fendi, a touch of gloss and color-corrected complexions delivered a well-rested look that we should all aspire to as the final leg of fashion month begins.