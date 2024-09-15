If it feels like you just watched the Emmy Awards—well, it’s because the last awards show just took place in January, due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Now, we're back on schedule—but unlike the previous red carpet, which was defined by pretty pink lipstick and sleek hairstyles, the 76th Emmy Awards is proving to be a lesson in fall 2024 beauty trends.

Vampy lipstick, red nail polish, and ‘90s blowouts were reinvented by the industry's most talented makeup artists, hairstylists, and nail pros. Brown lipstick typically associated with autumn picked up maroon undertones—looked to Laverne Cox for proof. Short and square natural nails replaced long acrylics, as demonstrated on Ella Purnell. And fresh, rich girl blonde seemed to dominate the hair color cycle.

To get the full breakdown on the best in beauty at the Emmy Awards—along with product breakdowns and tips straight from celebrity glam teams—read ahead.

Laverne Cox

Blonde hair made this vampy lip pop. (Image credit: Getty)

The red carpet host wore a monochromatic makeup look, brightening up her vampy maroon lipstick with a hot pink eyeshadow and red blush—a huge fall 2024 makeup trend. “Pink is too soft—the red just gives that pinch of color as if the blood was drawn to your cheeks,” RMS founder Rose Marie Swift previously told Marie Claire.

Ilona Maher

A naked nail was the perfect contrast to this bold makeup look. (Image credit: Getty)

A classic red-blue gets a cherry twist on the Olympic athlete. That’s not all—she also embraced a subtle smoky eye with a soft brown eyeshadow. “The espresso and latte makeup that was popular last season is getting elevated even more this fall,” makeup artist Dani Parkes previously shared.

Ella Purnell

If you want to recreate this look, scoop up one of the best red lipsticks. (Image credit: Getty)

The Fallout actress didn’t just arrive with a gorgeous vampy lip (which is very similar to Cox’s, I might add), she also arrived at the Emmys with a jet-black manicure. The deep hue was seen all over the Spring 2025 runways, appearing at Christian Cowan, Luar, and Susan Alexandra.

Padma Lakshmi

Soft, simple, and understated describe this glam. (Image credit: Getty)

“Put down the curling iron and whip out the velcro and hot rollers to add volume and bounce,” hairstylist Marc Mena shared. It appears Lakshmi followed his advice with this red carpet blowout, which is impressively shiny, I might add.

Selena Gomez

The Only Murders in the Building actress wore a Ralph Lauren gown. (Image credit: Getty)