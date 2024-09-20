Daisy Edgar-Jones Picks a Flower-Covered Sheer Bra and $4,700 Suede Bag for Gucci's Front Row

Daisy Edgar-Jones was a Gucci girl through and through at creative director Sabato De Sarno's Spring 2025 show at Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 20. The Twisters actor and her signature brunette curtain bangs perfectly embodied the turn toward the boho-chic aesthetic in a matching knit set that showcased her action hero abs.

Pulled from the Italian designer's Cruise 2025 collection, her three-piece look features a sheer bralette, hot pants, and a cropped cardigan, all crafted from a sheer white lace embroidered with tiny flowers. It was a fitting choice given that Edgar-Jones starred in the ad campaign for this collection. And frankly, I'll never get sick of Daisy leaning into her namesake by wearing florals—it's her birthright, after all.

The actor more or less replicated the look's original runway styling, with camel suede horsebit ballet flats, a pearl-studded choker necklace, and pearl stud earrings. The Normal People star did, however, deviate slightly with the addition of black oval sunglasses. Plus, the substitution of an embossed brown leather Jackie 1961 bag for the oversized canvas and brown leather half-moon bag, the newly-introduced Gucci B Bag, worn on the catwalk. (It's currently sold for $4,700 at Gucci boutiques.)

This isn't the first time Edgar-Jones has drawn sheer inspiration from the Cruise 2025 collection. In July, she wore a translucent black organza blouse layered over a lace bralette for an outing at The Rosewood in London. She paired the see-through chemise with a black daisy print midi skirt, black "Signoria" slingback heels, and a small black Jackie bag.

The sheer trend initially took hold in 2022 with a bent toward shock value and wearing as little as possible, similar to the ethos of the no-pants trend. In 2023 and 2024, designers softened their approach by emphasizing the mixture of sheer layers into an otherwise wearable outfit. For Spring 2025, get ready to see sheer dressing become even more strategic and elegant with the likes of Tibi, Toteme, Brandon Maxwell, and Ralph Lauren Collection layering gauzy sheath dresses and mesh skirts with opaque separates for added coverage. Then, prepare to see Daisy Edgar-Jones try at least one of those looks off the runway.

