Cardi B's Skinny Brows Are Straight Out of the '90s

Ever since Cardi B dropped her debut major-label single, "Bodak Yellow," in 2017, the rapper has made her love of luxury fashion obvious. ("These is red bottoms," remember?) And in 2021, she basically manifested her recent runway debut when she called herself "Balenciaga Bardi" in the song "Up." She did not, however, warn us about the corresponding '90s supermodel eyebrows that would come to pass when her song lyrics became a reality.

On Saturday, December 2, Cardi joined a long list of celebrities in Los Angeles to celebrate Balenciaga's first California fashion show. On the catwalk, she debuted pencil thin eyebrows that were clearly a nod to the '90s. The Grammy winner's eyebrows typically stay fairly simple, so this thin and sharp style is quite the departure.

If the brows weren't enough to catch your attention, Cardi also wore a slicked-back ponytail that reached the heels of her black boots (you know, the "ones that look like socks"). Her lips were done up in a bold, deep red with even darker liner, and her eyes featured a heavy cat eye. Later that night, the New Yorker celebrated the event by hosting an after-party. While her brows stayed put, she shed the coat in favor of a black dress, later changing into a gray sweatsuit.

"Yesterday was a dream! I had too much fun storming your runway!" Cardi wrote in an Instagram post showcasing some photos for the event. "DARE TO BE DIFFERENT," she added, giving a shoutout to her glam team. "Keep the thin eyebrows," one fan wrote on the "Bongos" singer's Instagram post. If anyone can pull of this look, it's obviously Cardi.