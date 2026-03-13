I've always been a pretty indecisive person (I'm a Libra rising after all), but there's no task I dread more than having to settle on a manicure color during my monthly nail appointment. Any time I've struggled with choosing between painting my nails one solid color or getting a design that's slightly more interesting and complex, I've often found that an easy way to get the best of both of these worlds is to wear an unexpected nail color, like silver, to achieve a look that's flashy and elegant at the same time.

Silver nail polish is edgy enough on its own, but it's also a surprisingly versatile shade. You can keep things relatively simple by wearing a silver, color-blocked manicure, or you can throw some powder on top to add a reflective chrome effect. If you're more of a minimalist, you can also wear a nude manicure and spice it up with silver details, or you can go all out with chunky glitter polish and nail charms.

The possibilities really are endless, but if you need something a little more specific to bring to your next nail appointment, read ahead for some A+ silver nail design inspiration.

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All-Over Silver

(Image credit: Instagram / @melanated.mani)

Silver itself isn't a boring color at all, which is why it makes for a great all-over shade if you want to step outside the box with your manicure without getting too over-the-top.

Rhinestone Details

(Image credit: Instagram / @kourtneykardash)

A silver nail design can be as simple as you want it to be, and if you want to keep things minimal by only including silver details, that works just as well. This manicure that Kourtney Kardashian once wore features a very simple nude base with a curvy rhinestone design that's meant to mimic a wedding band.

Silver Ombré French

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailsbyzola)

It doesn't get more classic than a French manicure, but if you want to liven the design up a bit, swap out the traditional white for silver. You can also give the look an ombré effect similar to the design above.

Silver Chrome

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailsbyzola)

This is another very easy way to wear silver, and the beauty of it is that you don't even have to take a trip to a salon to get the look. Just swipe on some chrome powder for an edgy, reflective finish.

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Negative Space French

(Image credit: Instagram / @thenailologist)

Swapping white for silver polish is one way to breathe some life into an otherwise simple French manicure, but you can also paint a negative space design to make your nails stand out even more.

Mini Silver Hearts

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailsbynatashah)

Hearts don't always have to be pink and red. If you're in a romantic mood, grab a set of silver heart-shaped nail decals and glue them over a nude base.

3D Cat Eye

(Image credit: Instagram / @blackbox_nailcraft)

Cat eye nails have become a major trend over the last year, and while these types of manicures can be achieved using multiple colors, silver makes it look extra futuristic and other-worldly.

Black Starbursts

(Image credit: Instagram / @lolo.nailedit)

For a look that's not all silver, add another design element like star decals. This black starburst look is a stunning option for anyone who enjoys an edgier nail look.

Silver Stiletto Nails

(Image credit: Instagram / @blackbox_nailcraft)

Even as an almond enthusiast, I can admit that the stiletto nails are one of the sexiest shapes there is. This 3D silver nail design will double the drama.

Chrome and Gems

(Image credit: Instagram / @talonsbytash)

Add some extra color to a plain chrome manicure by gluing on rainbow rhinestones or nail gems.

3D Chrome

(Image credit: Instagram / @elica.nails)

Chrome is edgy enough on its own, but if dimension is what your after, get a little creative by free-styling a design that can sit underneath it with 3D sculpting gel.

Silver Pearls

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailsbyzola)

Adding gems or rhinestones to a nude or milky base is a cute way to spice up a design without making your nails look too busy.