When it comes to popular nail colors, nothing will ever be as traditional (and beloved) as pink. While most people would categorize pink as a summer nail color, I'm an advocate for wearing the shade year-round—especially during the fall. Why? It helps the fun and flirty energy of the summer last a little longer, while also balancing out the doom and gloom of colder weather with a little bit of brightness.

Not only are there a load of pink hues to choose from—magenta, hot pink, bubblegum, blush, you name it—there's also an endless amount of ways for you to get creative with wearing pink nail polish if all-over color isn't exactly what you're going for. From minimalist designs and pink chrome overlays to classic pink French tips, there's truly a pink nail design out there for everyone.

To give you some ideas ahead of your next nail appointment, I've rounded up 21 stunning pink manicures to try for the upcoming season.

Barely There Pink

(Image credit: Instagram / @lolo.nailedit)

There's nothing wrong with keeping things simple with a solid color. If you're going for a classic nude look, try picking up a sheer or flesh-toned pink.

Pink Micro Tips

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailgirlnic)

French tips are never a bad idea, but if your nails are on the shorter side, micro tips can help them look slightly longer.

Polka Dots

(Image credit: Instagram / @lexi.loves.nails)

ICYMI, polka dots are so back. It seems like everyone (from Dua Lipa to Kylie Jenner) is wearing polka dots on their nails these days, but the design you choose to incorporate the pattern into doesn't have to be basic. This manicure features several of shades of pink painted in a gradient pattern on each nail before large dots are added on top.

Pink Aura

(Image credit: Instagram / @lolo.nailedit)

If you've seen aura nails before, then you know that most times they feature starkly different colors that often reside in different families, but this design proves that there's a way to make aura nails look stunning even if you're going for an all-pink vibe.

Pink Chrome

(Image credit: Instagram / @biab.byjem_)

Nothing adds a bit of oomph to an otherwise neutral manicure quite like a chrome powder. Choose a base color, then use a sponge to rub some of this on top to get that shiny, metallic finish.

Hot Pink

(Image credit: Instagram / @lolo.nailedit)

If you want an all-over color in lieu of a complex design, hot pink is about as classic as it gets.

Pink Cat Eye

(Image credit: Instagram / @craftedbyaprince)

This look is pretty similar to a chrome finish, except the finish is a lot shinier and more metallic. They're striking enough to make a statement without being overly complicated to achieve.

Baby Pink Tips

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailedbyvicx)

When in doubt, just take a classic French manicure and transform it with baby pink tips. Don't want to visit the salon? Try press-ons.

Glitter Pink

(Image credit: Instagram / @craftedbyaprince)

Choosing an all-over color block instead of a complex design is always fine, but if you want to spice things up without getting too out-of-the-box, throw on a glitter polish.

Two-Toned Pink

(Image credit: Instagram / @bombshellnailslondon)

Getting a color block manicure doesn't mean that you have to limit yourself to just one shade. This one combines two lighter shades of pink on separate fingers to add a bit more fun to the look.

Pink Hearts

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailedbyvicx)

Pink tips are a great way to spice up a manicure, but to some people, they can feel a little boring. If you want to go even harder, add a little something extra—like a heart!—to an accent nail.

Pink Ombré

(Image credit: Instagram / @iramshelton)

The great thing about ombré nails is that, depending on the colors and style you choose, they can be as subtle or as dramatic as you want them to be. This one falls on the subtle side, combining two light shades of pink to create a design that flows together perfectly.

Checkerboard

(Image credit: Instagram / @justpeachynailss)

Want to get creative with prints? Try your hand at a checkerboard design like the one in this manicure.

Squiggly Lines

(Image credit: Instagram / @stellarnailartistry)

Dark pink squiggly lines add a playful element to this half-French, half-block color look. Get ready to practice drawing with a steady hand if you plan on doing this one at home.

Multicolored Stripes

(Image credit: Instagram / @justpeachynailss)

Stripes are already a really unique design element to add to a manicure, but if you really want to get funky, you can play with different kinds. This design features vertical and horizontal stripes as well as skinny and thick ones, but everything still manages to work well together.

Hand-Painted Bows

(Image credit: Instagram / @justpeachynailss)

A hand-painted ribbon can add the perfect touch of girliness to your manicure. If painting one on each nail sounds like too much of a challenge, try just adding one to an accent nail.

Polka Dot Tips

(Image credit: Instagram / @biab.byjem_)

Again, polka dots don't have to be boring. This manicure features a two-toned French design with tiny pink polka dots on the tips to add a touch of sparkle.

Pink and White Stripes

(Image credit: Instagram / @thenaillologist)

Don't forget about pastels. A pastel pink is bold but still fresh, and adding a striped or squiggle element like this design will allow you to play with fun designs without getting too dramatic.

Baby Pink Croc

(Image credit: Instagram / @stellarnailartistry)

Animal print nails have been everywhere lately, but croc print designs seem to be what most people are gravitating toward. This scaly print is already edgy on its own, but adding a baby pink color to the look can soften it up.

Pink Venom

(Image credit: Instagram / @craftedbyaprince)

This manicure seamlessly blends two pink hues into one another while adding a slight 3D element.

Pink Reverse French

(Image credit: Instagram / @iramshelton)

Tired of boring French manicures? Switch things up by painting the "tip" at the base of your nail. I Personally also find this much easier to DIY as your nail bed serves as the guide.