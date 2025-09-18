If there's any nail color that will simply never go out of style, it's red. It's a color that's most often associated with feeling bold, sexy, and confident, but it's also a classic color that can look good on pretty much anyone. While a red block manicure is timeless and minimalist, playing with red nail polish doesn't mean you have to wear solid designs all the time—and it certainly doesn't mean you have to limit yourself to one shade of red.

Red nail polishes come in a variety of shades, from bright, candy apple red to deep, wine red. And even better? There's an endless amount of designs out there for you to choose from to make your manicure look fun and daring. From red, micro French tips to red cat eye nails, there's more inspiration on the internet than I know what to do with.

To help you out ahead of your next manicure, I've rounded up 17 gorgeous red manicures that you can wear during any season—especially fall.

Classic Candy Apple Red

Red nail polish obviously comes in very wide variety of shades, and the design choices are limitless. That being said, when it comes to deciding on a red nail look, nothing beats a classic, all-over, candy apple red.

Shimmery Red

If deciding on a design is too big of an undertaking, a shimmery red color will add just the right amount of funk to a traditional, block color manicure without taking you too far outside the box.

Blood Red

Bright reds are closely associated with summer, so if you're a year-round red nail enthusiast hoping to transition the color to other seasons, a deep, dark, blood red color is the most obvious choice.

Deep Red French Tips

The French tip is the most classic nail design there is, but there's no rule that says white tips are the only way to go. Add some extra flair to the traditional design by opting for wine red tips instead.

Burgundy with Dried Flowers

Burgundy is another shade of red that's perfect to wear during cooler seasons, but you can add a little fun to it by sticking on some dried flowers (or flower decals) similar to the ones pictured in this manicure.

Bright Red with Checkered Design

Again, nothing beats a classic red design, but a black-and-white accent nail can help you add something a little fun and extra.

Micro French Manicure

Red tips are already a unique take on the French manicure, but if you want to give the design even more of a twist, a micro French manicure is one of the chicest ways to do it. This design also works if your nails are on the shorter side.

Red Hearts

Heart nails aren't just for Valentine's Day. If you're looking for a design that's romantic and minimal, grab a few heart decals and stick them on top of a nude or sheer manicure.

Burgundy with Pink Specks

Deep red nails are always stunning, but adding a glittery pink overlay takes them to another level.

Chrome Cherries

Cherry nail designs aren't exactly groundbreaking, but if you want to add a little twist, throw some chrome powder on top to give the design a reflective, mirror-like effect.

Polka Dots

Polka dot nails have been trending all summer, and the great thing is that they're pretty easy to do on your own. Grab a dotting tool and add the retro design to any all-over red look.

Iridescent Red

There's nothing wrong with a solid red manicure, but if you're hoping to achieve an all-over look with something a little extra, consider a velvety cat-eye look.

Chili Peppers

I'm a huge advocate for nail decals, especially if you prefer to do your nails on your own but aren't yet experienced enough to paint designs. These chili pepper decals are easy to apply and they're enough to take any look up a notch—even a simple nude manicure.

Burgundy Aura

Plenty of aura nail designs feature bright, poppy colors, but you can still make the design look chic using muted colors like burgundy and wine red.

Checkerboards and Flowers

Accent nails are always fun, and if you want to add one without going for a more typical design like a swirl or a French tip, consider a checkerboard design.

Criss-Cross French

French manicures don't have to be boring. Get creative with a chic, red, criss-cross design.

Red Bows

Liven up a minimal French tip with a simple but elegant accent like a tiny red bow. Use a nail sticker for an easy shortcut or flex your artistic muscles with a dotting tool.

