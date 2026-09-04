Summer deserves one last manicure before moving on to fall, and oyster nails feel like a fitting, and very chic, final hurrah. They’re ocean-inspired without being overly literal, and depending on your manicure tolerance, they can be as understated or over-the-top as you desire.
The simpler version is all about color and finish: a sheer oyster gray-meets-silver shade with a pearly sheen. It’s a milky, slightly iridescent polish that could easily pass for a neutral with a bit of zhuzh. If you want the full oyster experience, though, nail artists are using sculptural gel to recreate the shell’s ridges, often adding chrome or a tiny pearl in the center. Some are surprisingly realistic; others play up the pearly details and texture.
Not ready to commit to ten tiny oysters on your fingers? A single sculpted accent nail or a few pearls work just as well. Then again, it is the last week of summer, so you might as well go all in.
Molten Pearl
A nude base keeps all eyes on the chrome curling around each nail. Look closely, and there’s a flash of opal sitting right in the middle.
Cirque Colors
Sterling
Shuck and Shine
A moodier gray takes this pearly chrome straight into fall. The pink shift still gives it that oyster shell glow.
LONDONTOWN
Moonstone Chrome
Mother of Pearl
The pearls are almost hidden among the swirls of milky chrome polish for a cool, iridescent effect. It’s about as close to a freshly shucked oyster as a manicure can get.
Gelcare
Oyster Velvet Gel Nail Polish
Shelling Out
Raised ridges turn every extra-long nail into its own shell, with a pink-and-yellow iridescence that brings out the texture. This is mani maximalism at its finest.
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Olive and June
Iridescent Shell French
Chrome Catch
Here, oyster nails go abstract. Raised silver chrome takes the place of literal shells, and no two shapes are exactly alike. Is it an oyster? Or is it just a cool molten effect? Either way, it makes for a stunning end of summer manicure.
Never Have I Ever
Psychedelic Mandala Press-On Nails
String of Pearls
Why stop at the necklace? Tiny pearl details scattered across a milky white manicure tie the entire look together and act as another accessory.
ULTA Beauty Collection
You're a Gem Nail Gems Set
Pearly Haze
For the softest possible take, start with a sheer white base, then add a haze of super-fine shimmer polish. The teeny pearls nearly disappear until the light catches them.
Manucurist
Pearlescent
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Siena Gagliano is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits reported features, trend stories, and expert-backed shopping roundups. Before joining the team full-time, she was an editor at Cosmopolitan, where she specialized in SEO-first beauty content and commerce strategy. Her bylines have also appeared in Allure, ELLE, Bustle, Well+Good, Popsugar, andWomen's Health, covering everything from the best products for brighter, glowier skin to the science behind face mapping. Curious about the behind-the-scenes magazine life and her go-to beauty picks? Follow her on Instagram at @sienagagliano.