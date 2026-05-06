Real talk: I'm a nail minimalist to my core. As much as I love a good mani (you'll basically never see me with bare nails), I'm never one to opt for an intricate nail design or funky nail art. Ever. Rather, I'm a sucker for a single-color manicure, usually in a baby pink, lavender, or nude shade. I'll occasionally add a polka dot or do a fun French manicure, but the nail trend I've really gotten into lately is neutral chrome nails. They're perfect for anyone like me who likes a simpler manicure but wants to dress things up a bit.

Neutral chrome nails deliver a mirror-like soft shine that "sits perfectly at the intersection of minimalism and high-impact finish, which is why they’re so relevant right now," says Townhouse founder and creative director Juanita Huber-Millet. "Clients are still drawn to clean, understated colors, but they’re looking for ways to elevate that look, and chrome adds that subtle, light-reflecting dimension." It seems everyone is focused on "you-but-better," whether that's skin, makeup, or nails too: "It also ties into the wider shift we’re seeing towards luminous, healthy-looking nails, where the focus is on finish as much as color," adds Huber-Millet. "A neutral chrome gives you something that feels polished and modern, without being overly trend-driven."

If you feel like you missed the boat on glazed donut nails, it's not too late. Think of neutral chrome nails as their equally subtle sister, featuring muted shades that match your skin tone, and try them at your next nail appointment. Keep scrolling for all the neutral chrome nail ideas you'll love to wear for summer into fall.

Short Mother of Pearl Chrome Nails

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The beauty of neutral chrome nails is that they don't have to be super long to make a statement. "Neutral chrome nails are incredibly versatile, but they tend to look most refined on short to medium lengths with softer shapes like squoval or almond," says Huber-Millet. These short squoval nails perfectly represent this.

Subtle Mirror Chrome Nails

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Never worry that short minimalist nails are boring. "Chrome is a way of making minimal nails feel more expressive," says Huber-Millet. "It’s subtle, but it catches the light in a way that feels modern and elevated." These subtly glazed nails are simple and short, but have a little extra dimension that takes them to the next level.

Toffee Chrome Nails

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Add a slightly warmer tone to your nails with this toffee chrome manicure. The touch of beige paired with chrome powder works all year long, making this versatile look perfect for seasonal transitions and any time you want to dress up your mani.

Soft Milky Chrome Nails

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A super soft, milky-pink manicure will do it every single time. The barely-there color is simple and luxurious, and the slightly shimmery finish takes it to the next level.

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Icy Neutral Chrome Nails

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When choosing your manicure color for neutral chrome nails, "Milky pinks, creamy whites, and sheer beiges are ideal," says Huber-Millet. This icy manicure is done with a gentle, milky white base that can be worn all year long.

Apricot Chrome Nails

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Looking for a little pop of color while still keeping things pretty neutral? This apricot shade gives some warmth to your nails and can be worn all spring and summer long. Just top your favorite warm pink shade with some chrome powder, and you're in business.

Rose Water French Chrome Nails

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Micro French manicures are one of the coolest ways to dress up the classic nail art look. The thin French tip is chic and lets you play around with chrome while also adding a little design without going overboard. "I also love using chrome in a more targeted way—for example, as a subtle accent on a French tip or paired with minimal nail art," says Huber-Millet. "It keeps the overall look elevated, but still quite understated." Topping it off with this rose water nail base is just chef's kiss.

Super Subtle Nail Art

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If you want to go neutral but can't quite part with your nail art, add a subtle design to your neutral chrome nails, as Huber-Millet suggests. This works on any nail color, shape, or length. Just make sure you have some nail art brushes with you if you're DIYing a little nail art at home.

Glazed Lemon French Manicure

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If you haven't heard yet, butter yellow is officially a neutral color. This lemon-y yellow micro French chrome manicure adds the tiniest pop of color to keep your neutral chrome nails, well, neutral, but this takes them to the next level.

Ombré Chrome Nails

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Like French manicures, ombré nails are a great way to add a little visual interest to your nails without committing to full-blown nail art. Sticking to neutral shades for your ombré manicure keeps this looking low-key.

Baby Pink Chrome Nails

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There's nothing like a baby pink nail polish. The light shade matches with any outfit. And if you don't feel like dealing with chrome powder, opt for a shimmery color like this one that already has the chrome-like effect built in for zero mess.