At the 77th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, I'm seeing gray. Among all the jaw-dropping celebrity beauty moments tonight—red lips everywhere, side parts galore, and perfect winged eyeliner—silver strands were impossible to ignore. But gray hair on the red carpet isn't exactly new. January's Golden Globes ignited the fire, with stars embracing silver in all its forms—full heads of natural gray, grown-out roots, or subtly sprinkled highlights. Now, months later, it's showing up again at the Emmys, and it feels refreshing, like a quiet rebellion against Hollywood's obsession with youth.

The timing is funny, too. Everywhere I look, TikTok feeds and media outlets are dissecting the era of facelifts and taking bets on which celebrity had the most expensive procedure and with which celebrity plastic surgeon. And yet, here comes gray hair, appearing in soft waves or styled into Hollywood's favorite bobs, reminding us that beauty isn't only about erasing age; it can also be about celebrating it.

The looks tonight ran the gamut. Nikki Boyer (the executive producer on Dying for Sex) had her gray hair blended into delicate face-framing highlights against her deep hair. Rose Abdoo's wispy silvers centered her face for an elegant take. And Kathy Bates' iconic roots peeked through her pulled-back, not-a-hair-out-of-place updo. If you've been thinking about letting your roots grow, tonight is all the inspo you need.

Below, we've rounded up the products to keep the gray looking glossy and the looks that made it one of the night's most gorgeous statements.

The Best Emmy Gray Hair Moments

Rose Abdoo at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty)

Kathy Bates on the red carpet at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Image credit: Getty)

Nikki Boyer at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty)

The Best Products for Gray Hair

