With Pantone's announcement that “Cloud Dancer” is the 2026 Color of the Year, you can expect to see the hue everywhere in the new year. While many street style connoisseurs and fashion brands will likely find ways to weave the color into their outfits, I’m here to offer you an alternative that has nothing to do with clothing at all: milky white nails.

“What I love most about milky white nails is their versatility,” says Rebecca Isa, the creative director of Zoya. “They work seamlessly across lifestyles, from brides and professionals to anyone embracing minimal beauty. They’re also incredibly forgiving and low-maintenance, which is why they continue to resonate. When paired with proper nail prep or a treatment base, milky white elevates the entire nail experience by emphasizing health, shine, and simplicity.”

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

White nail polish has long been a summer go-to for many (myself included), but outside the warmer months, the shade tends to get relegated to the back of my polish drawer until the clock jumps forward and spring and summer return. If you’re anything like me, here’s a reminder: white nails are much more versatile than we give them credit for.

​“Milky white isn’t just one single shade; keep in mind that it comes in many variations,” says nail artist and educator Sofiia Mazur. Some formulas lean more opaque and solid. Others have a cooler, almost porcelain undertone. There are even some that feel softer and warmer thanks to hints of beige or cream. The undertones and finishes of your polish matter just as much as the color itself, and milky white nails take the standard white polish and flip it on its head in the chicest way possible. “Those subtle differences completely change how the color looks on the hands,” Mazur says. “That’s why, as a color, milky white can be so personal. You can choose a version that complements your skin tone, enhances your natural nail color, or simply matches your current mood. It all looks incredible.”

If you need a cheat sheet, Mazur has tips for narrowing down the milky white nails that most feel like “you.” “Cooler milky whites feel crisp and wintery, warmer ones feel cozy and elegant, and the classic balanced milky white sits right in the middle,” she says. “It’s all about finding the tone that feels right for your needs.”

Of course, if you’re now on the hunt for the milky white nail polish of your dreams, I’ve got you. Keep reading for the ones I, along with the rest of the Marie Claire beauty team, swear by, just in time to get your nails in top shape for the new year.

The Best Milky White Nail Polishes

Milky White Nails Inspiration

A post shared by Elle Gerstein Celebrity Nail Stylist (@enamelle) A photo posted by on

An ombré design is a timeless manicure that still lets you have some fun with nail art. Paired with an oval shape? Perfection.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Tara Haye (@tipsxtara) A photo posted by on

A minimal white manicure like this one should always be in your manicure rotation.

A post shared by Karolina Zuk (@karolina.probeauty) A photo posted by on

Milky white nail polish is also great for sheering out and showing a bit more of your natural nail bed.

A post shared by Sofi | Nail Artist & Educator (@s.ova.nails) A photo posted by on

Want to give your milky manicure a festive twist? Add glitter smile lines or a nail crown.

A post shared by Sofi | Nail Artist & Educator (@s.ova.nails) A photo posted by on

A square manicure hates to see me coming. It's so cute and '90s-coded.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.