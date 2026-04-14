Let Karol G's Coachella manicure be your reminder that you don't have to wait until the holidays to wear a festive glitter manicure.

The singer was a headliner at the festival over the weekend, and shortly after the performance, her nail tech, Kim Truong, shared a close-up image of the manicure she wore on stage. Per Truong's Instagram dump, Karol G wore short nails with builder gel enhancements and gold glitter nail polish. She used a touch of magnetic nail polish to give the look a slightly reflective finish, and if you look closely, the nails even have a textured 3D appearance.

A post shared by Kim Truong (@kimkimnails) A photo posted by on

When I think of glitter nail polish, I think of the basic manicures (if you can even call them that) that my friends and I used to give ourselves during sleepovers as pre-teens, but they've slowly been making a more sophisticated comeback over the last several months. Back in December, Taylor Swift was spotted out in New York City wearing a manicure that featured chunky silver glitter, and shortly after that Khloé Kardashian showed off her anti-winter nail look, which featured light pink glitter nail polish. More recently, Megan Fox wore a baby blue manicure with textured glitter for a photoshoot.

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Nail experts have previously predicted that glitter would be one of 2026's biggest nail trends. "Glitter on the nails instantly adds dimension, catches light, creates movement, and brings life to a manicure in a way solid colors can’t," nail artist Sofiia Mazur previously told MC. "Good glitter isn’t about sparkle for the sake of sparkle; it’s about texture and making nails feel special, festive, and fun without over-designing them."

Ready to give yourself a dazzling glitter manicure at home? Read ahead to get the look.