Karol G Is Making Glitter Nails Look Chic and Sophisticated
Sparkle manis are back.
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Let Karol G's Coachella manicure be your reminder that you don't have to wait until the holidays to wear a festive glitter manicure.
The singer was a headliner at the festival over the weekend, and shortly after the performance, her nail tech, Kim Truong, shared a close-up image of the manicure she wore on stage. Per Truong's Instagram dump, Karol G wore short nails with builder gel enhancements and gold glitter nail polish. She used a touch of magnetic nail polish to give the look a slightly reflective finish, and if you look closely, the nails even have a textured 3D appearance.
A post shared by Kim Truong (@kimkimnails)
A photo posted by on
When I think of glitter nail polish, I think of the basic manicures (if you can even call them that) that my friends and I used to give ourselves during sleepovers as pre-teens, but they've slowly been making a more sophisticated comeback over the last several months. Back in December, Taylor Swift was spotted out in New York City wearing a manicure that featured chunky silver glitter, and shortly after that Khloé Kardashian showed off her anti-winter nail look, which featured light pink glitter nail polish. More recently, Megan Fox wore a baby blue manicure with textured glitter for a photoshoot.Article continues below
Nail experts have previously predicted that glitter would be one of 2026's biggest nail trends. "Glitter on the nails instantly adds dimension, catches light, creates movement, and brings life to a manicure in a way solid colors can’t," nail artist Sofiia Mazur previously told MC. "Good glitter isn’t about sparkle for the sake of sparkle; it’s about texture and making nails feel special, festive, and fun without over-designing them."
Ready to give yourself a dazzling glitter manicure at home? Read ahead to get the look.
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Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.