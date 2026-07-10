I'll Be Wearing This Under-$50 Version of Princess Kate's Trooping the Colour Pearl Earrings All Summer

Princess Kate has her pick of jewels from the Royal Family’s collection, and while she does borrow some of Queen Elizabeth’s historic necklaces or Princess Diana’s favorite earrings, she also favors her own modern jewelry. For Trooping the Colour 2026, the Princess of Wales wore a newer favorite pair of earrings by Cassandra Goad , and although they come with a hefty price tag, royal fans can get the look with a very similar pair by Tuckernuck.

Kate’s $10,072 Cavolfiore earrings feature clusters of diamond-studded pearls, with the word “cavolfiore” meaning “cauliflower” in Italian. According to the designer, the earrings were “inspired by the Sicilian markets, which are full of the most beautifully ripe fruit and vegetables that overflow copiously from their baskets.”

The 18-carat-gold earrings are indeed stunning, but for those of us who don’t have royal titles, Tuckernuck offers a $48 pair that will give you princess energy without spending thousands.

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Kristin Contino wears Tuckernuck's pearl cluster earrings. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The freshwater pearl earrings are under $50. (Image credit: Kristin Contino)

Tuckernuck Jewelry Pearl Cluster Earrings $48 at Tuckernuck

For the price, you'd expect these statement earrings to be faux, but they're actually made from genuine freshwater pearls with a hypoallergenic titanium post. I'm incredibly impressed by the quality and the substantial size—they certainly don't feel cheap. I don't do well with heavy earrings, and although I wouldn't classify these as lightweight, they're comfortable enough to wear for hours.

Princess Kate has been wearing her Cassandra Goad earrings since 2018, pairing them with everything from wool coat dresses for formal church services to a lime green Self-Portrait dress at Wimbledon.

"The Princess of Wales has always gravitated towards jewelry that feels timeless rather than trend-driven, and these pearl cluster earrings are a perfect example," Oliver Hobart, jewelry expert at 925E, tells Marie Claire. "They're distinctive without being overpowering, which is why she can wear them repeatedly without them ever feeling overdone."

Princess Kate wears Cassandra Goad earrings at Trooping the Colour 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cassandra Goad Cavolfiore Earrings 18ct Yellow Gold - Pearl & Diamond $10,072 at cassandragoad.com

Calling the style "a perfect example of the 'quiet luxury' aesthetic," the jewelry pro notes that like my Tuckernuck earrings, shoppers "don't need to invest in an 18-carat designer pair" to get the same look as Kate. As for me, I'll be wearing my new pearls with sundresses and skirts—but come winter, they'll make the perfect accent for a white Christmas.

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