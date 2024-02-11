Taylor Swift Hid a Tiny Braid in Her Super Bowl Ponytail

Taylor Swift had to know all eyes would be on her at the Super Bowl. She chose her hairstyle accordingly, working in a playful hidden detail that the Swifties are sure to speculate over.
Swift tied her long, blonde hair back in a high ponytail to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. From some angles, the updo looked like a classic pony, with her signature bangs swept across her forehead and no hair left behind to conceal her stack of gold necklaces and her slinky black outfit (a Dion Lee corset top and Area jeans). But from the side, eagle-eyed fans could make out an extra detail: a braid woven into the side of Swift's ponytail.
Swift's hair instantly brought her beauty look from the Grammys to mind, where she tucked a thick French braid into her loose waves. But tiny braids have also appeared throughout her hair repertoire in the past year. Attending friend and producer Jack Antonoff's wedding in 2023, the singer wove a small, thin braid into her low bun.
Taylor Swift fans know every appearance the pop star makes could be loaded with hidden meanings and Easter eggs, even her arrival at the Super Bowl. In an often-cited interview with Entertainment Weekly, Swift admitted that her clothing and nails can often include clues to her upcoming work.
Jemma Muradian, Swift's longtime hairstylist, hasn't commented on the singer's look for the big game. (In fact, Swift's entire glam team has been silent about her Super Bowl look.) For now, whether there's more to know about Swift's gametime braid is anyone's guess—and knowing the Swifties, they're already cooking up some compelling theories.
So far, the only aspects of Swift's Super Bowl look with confirmed special meetings are her accessories. Swift wore a custom Stephanie Gottlieb necklace featuring Kelce's number, 87, covered in diamonds; she also carried a custom Judith Leiber clutch shaped like a football with Kelce's number on it.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Halie LeSavage is the senior news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes fashion and beauty stories. Her reporting has ranged from in-depth designer profiles to fashion week reviews and research-backed shopping guides. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held fashion writer and editor roles at Harper’s Bazaar, Morning Brew, and Glamour. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. You can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
How Jennifer Coolidge Made Suits’ Gina Torres a $14 Foundation Convert
Here lies the power of a good Super Bowl commercial.
By Samantha Holender
-
Taylor Swift Made Her Super Bowl Grand Entrance in a Corset Top and Jeans
It's her boldest game day outfit yet.
By Halie LeSavage
-
Taylor Swift Has Arrived at the Super Bowl—and Brought Two Very Famous Friends with Her
She made it happen!
By Rachel Burchfield