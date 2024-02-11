Taylor Swift Hid a Tiny Braid in Her Super Bowl Ponytail

Taylor Swift had to know all eyes would be on her at the Super Bowl. She chose her hairstyle accordingly, working in a playful hidden detail that the Swifties are sure to speculate over.

Swift tied her long, blonde hair back in a high ponytail to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. From some angles, the updo looked like a classic pony, with her signature bangs swept across her forehead and no hair left behind to conceal her stack of gold necklaces and her slinky black outfit (a Dion Lee corset top and Area jeans). But from the side, eagle-eyed fans could make out an extra detail: a braid woven into the side of Swift's ponytail.

Fans on X quickly spotted the braid woven into her ponytail. (Image credit: @TheSwiftSociety

Swift's hair instantly brought her beauty look from the Grammys to mind, where she tucked a thick French braid into her loose waves. But tiny braids have also appeared throughout her hair repertoire in the past year. Attending friend and producer Jack Antonoff's wedding in 2023, the singer wove a small, thin braid into her low bun.

Days ago at the Grammys, swift hid a long French braid within her loose waves. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift fans know every appearance the pop star makes could be loaded with hidden meanings and Easter eggs, even her arrival at the Super Bowl. In an often-cited interview with Entertainment Weekly, Swift admitted that her clothing and nails can often include clues to her upcoming work.

Jemma Muradian, Swift's longtime hairstylist, hasn't commented on the singer's look for the big game. (In fact, Swift's entire glam team has been silent about her Super Bowl look.) For now, whether there's more to know about Swift's gametime braid is anyone's guess—and knowing the Swifties, they're already cooking up some compelling theories.

So far, the only aspects of Swift's Super Bowl look with confirmed special meetings are her accessories. Swift wore a custom Stephanie Gottlieb necklace featuring Kelce's number, 87, covered in diamonds; she also carried a custom Judith Leiber clutch shaped like a football with Kelce's number on it.