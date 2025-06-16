Alicia Keys Embellished Her Cornrows with the Most Perfect Summer Accessory

Alicia Keys's most recent hairstyle is reminding me that I’m in need of a beach vacation ASAP. The Grammy-winning singer recently appeared on Good Morning America with the cast of her Broadway musical, Hell’s Kitchen, where she wore her signature no makeup look and a cream jumpsuit with a rose embellishment. But my favorite part of her look was most definitely her hair, which she accessorized with what appear to be barrettes with tiny seashell attachments.

Keys was in New York City to attend GMA’s final broadcast at the show’s home studio in Times Square on June 13, and pulled up on set with her hair styled in cornrows. The braids themselves were pretty subtle, sitting just below her shoulders with no extra hair extensions added, but she elevated them ever-so-slightly with the seashell braid accessories.

Keys heading to the studio with her embellished cornrows. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Braided styles like cornrows, knotless box braids, and micro braids are super popular during this time of year because of their low-maintenance reputations and their ability to tuck away the ends of your hair to protect it from damage like heat and over-manipulation.

While these styles can usually be as over-the-top or as laid back as you want them to be (waist-length or shoulder-length, small or large, et cetera), adding clips or accessories like Keys did is a great way to jazz up a braided hairstyle—and hair jewelry typically isn't heavy, so you don't have to worry about anything weighing down your strands when you do so.

Keep reading to check out a few accessories you can invest in to add some flair to your braided hairstyles this summer.

Sopopal 20 Pack Shell Hair Clip $9 at Amazon US These tiny rings can be added to braids or twists individually, staying in place without causing tangles or breakage. Beaditwearitloveit Cowrie Shell Loc Jewelry $13 at Etsy UK & I These wraparound jewels can also add something extra to braids or locs. VENOFEN 40pcs Shell Loc Jewelry $10 at Amazon US If you're after a beach-y look but don't want to limit yourself to just shell accessories, consider a few other marine-inspired shapes like starfish and turtles.