Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale Promises a Summer of Great Style—19 New Markdowns I'm Eyeing
All for under $150.
This weekend, I took my summer clothes out of storage and was dealt a blow. What I thought would be an array of warm-weather wear ended up being a few white dresses from my bridal era, a pair of linen trousers, and one pair of sandals. Luckily for me—and not so luckily for my bank account—I'm using Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale to bolster the selection.
The sale, which kicks off today and runs through June 1, is the single best sale going right now. You can score up to 50 percent in-store and online on brands like Mango, Free People, Tony Bianco, and Frame. Basically, I can find my entire summer wardrobe for less. High-vamp ballet flats, a pair of silver sneakers from Adidas I can't stop thinking about, and a few very layerable summer sweaters at majorly good discounts—as in, less than $150.
I know how overwhelming it can be to spend hours adding finds to your online shopping cart. To cut down on your wasted time, I rounded up 19 new finds that I would (and probably will be) buying.
These put an edgy twist on the balloon pants trend.
Bermuda shorts are my favorite polarizing summer trend.
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Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.