Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale Promises a Summer of Great Style—19 New Markdowns I'm Eyeing

This weekend, I took my summer clothes out of storage and was dealt a blow. What I thought would be an array of warm-weather wear ended up being a few white dresses from my bridal era, a pair of linen trousers, and one pair of sandals. Luckily for me—and not so luckily for my bank account—I'm using Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale to bolster the selection.

The sale, which kicks off today and runs through June 1, is the single best sale going right now. You can score up to 50 percent in-store and online on brands like Mango, Free People, Tony Bianco, and Frame. Basically, I can find my entire summer wardrobe for less. High-vamp ballet flats, a pair of silver sneakers from Adidas I can't stop thinking about, and a few very layerable summer sweaters at majorly good discounts—as in, less than $150.

I know how overwhelming it can be to spend hours adding finds to your online shopping cart. To cut down on your wasted time, I rounded up 19 new finds that I would (and probably will be) buying.

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