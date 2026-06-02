I am both an incredibly pale human and a self-tanner hater (I’ll never, ever get over the smell). As you can imagine, that poses quite the dilemma come summer. My legs are borderline translucent, and yet I opt to wear exclusively skirts and micro shorts the second temperatures hit 75 degrees. Rather than look like Casper, I’ve become heavily reliant on shimmer body oils. They offer incredible hydration thanks to ingredients like squalane, hyaluronic acid, and ceramides, but also have the added bonus of small glitter flecks that help blur, tint, and make legs look more defined. “Legs naturally elongate the body, and when they’re glowing, it enhances their shape, length, and muscle tone,” makeup artist T.Cooper previously told Marie Claire.

I’ve never used just one: I like to stack my shimmer oils for max payoff. Currently my routine is going under a bit of makeover—there are so many gorgeous, new launches to test out. Jasmine Tooke’s brand just released a glowy version of its OG body oil (which won a 2025 Marie Claire Fragrance Award). Vacation, one of my all-time favorite SPF brands, gave its scented sunscreen a shimmer-oil twist. And French pharmacy brand Nuxe dropped a genius roll-on oil that takes all the mess out of the equation.

Now that it’s officially June and we’re through the bizarre cold spell in NYC, I plan on lathering up with these shimmer oils every single summer day from here on out. The products that make up my well-curated collection, ahead.

The New Launches

Need proof the category is booming? According to business research insights, the market was valued at $4.42 billion in 2026, but is projected to reach $7.12 billion by 2035. The shimmer body oil boom is already underway—and these two new babies are some of my favorites.

Brunel Beauty Pearl Glow Body Oil $53 at brunelbeauty.com Available today (!!), this no-transfer, fast-drying body oil deserves to be added to your cart, ASAP. I’ve been testing for weeks and am obsessed with the fact that the finish is on the pearly, silvery side; most in my collection lean gold. It’s been my everyday go-to, whether I’m wearing sweats or a skirt. Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Shimmering Roll-On $38 at Ulta Beauty I’m not going to sit here and tell you that applying body oil is a mess-free experience. (I apply it in the shower for what it’s worth.) But! This roll-on takes all the possible spillage out of the equation—and the glow is just as good.

Old School Staples

While every other product on this list is a new launch, I have to give credit where credit is due. These two products are responsible for my obsession and have been in my routine for years. They’re classics for a reason—they’re genuinely that good.

L'Occitane Instant Golden Glow With Almond Shimmering Body Oil $59 at Sephora Nothing makes my legs look more toned and defined that a quick two pumps of this yummy, almond-scented oil. It blurs over texture and creates a real life filter on the skin. It’s not technically body makeup, but once you see how efficient it is as disguising imperfections, you’ll feel like it is. Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 - Huile Scintillante $186 at Baccarat As a Baccarat Rouge 540 loyalist, I’ve had this in my collection for the past five years; it originally launched as a limited-edition holiday offering. I actually find the scent sillage to be just as strong in the scented oil as it is in the eau de parfum, so consider this a money-saving hack.

Scented Formulas

I treat every step of my body care routine like a layer of my olfactory personality. I don’t want them to be so strong that they compete with my actual perfume, but I do like a subtle scent that catches the nose when someone is close to me.

Vacation Shimmer Oil SPF 30 Sunscreen - Grand Cuvée $38 at Ulta Beauty My excitement about this launch is at an 11 out of 10. Not only is this my favorite Vacation scent—it’s a deliciously intoxicating amber-vanilla-peach situation—but it also has a rose gold tint that’s very much in my approved color analysis chart. Cyklar Vanilla Verve Illuminating Body Oil With Squalane $38 at Sephora It’s no secret that Team MC is Cyklar’s biggest fan. This is probably my all-time favorite launch from the brand thus far (that’s saying something). Vanilla Verve is equal parts edible and sophisticated, while the texture of the body oil is unbeatable—silky smooth, quick drying, and never pills.

Less Glitter, More Shimmer

Even though I’m a more-is-more type of gal, I respect that not everyone wants speks of glitter on their skin. That’s where these two come in—they give more of a shine than a physical sparkle, while still maximizing glowy skin potential.

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NARS Monoi Body Glow $62 at Bluemercury I’m incredibly pale so this functions more like a temporary self tanner for me—it has a bronzey-orange finish. PSA: it might look like it’s separating if it’s been sitting out for a while. Just run it under warm water, and you’ll be good to go. Phlur Beach Skin Shimmering Body Oil $45 at Sephora You know when the sun perfectly hits the sand? That’s the kind of radiance you get with a layer of this oil. I do roughly two pumps per limb; it is a slicker option, though, so just be mindful when getting dressed.

Under-$50 Options

Looking expensive doesn’t have to be expensive. The body shimmer craze has very much filtered down to the drugstore aisle and frankly, these are just as gorgeous as their luxury counterparts.

Vaseline Glazed and Glisten Body Gel Oil - Golden Hour $9.99 at Ulta Beauty This $10 bottle will last you a lifetime. It’s packed with cocoa butter and hydrating lipids, which make it so hydrating, it might as well replace your moisturizer. Saltair Shimmering Body Oil With Squalane - Salt Water Vanilla $25 at Ulta Beauty Vanilla, sea salt, and creamy sandalwood make up this yummy, shimmering, drugstore (!!) oil. It dries within 15 seconds and doesn’t leave a slick texture, so I never worry about transfer onto my couch, sheets, or clothes.

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