The 10 Best Shimmer Body Oils Guarantee That You’ll Feel Like a Hotter Human
Toned, hydrated, and glowy.
I am both an incredibly pale human and a self-tanner hater (I’ll never, ever get over the smell). As you can imagine, that poses quite the dilemma come summer. My legs are borderline translucent, and yet I opt to wear exclusively skirts and micro shorts the second temperatures hit 75 degrees. Rather than look like Casper, I’ve become heavily reliant on shimmer body oils. They offer incredible hydration thanks to ingredients like squalane, hyaluronic acid, and ceramides, but also have the added bonus of small glitter flecks that help blur, tint, and make legs look more defined. “Legs naturally elongate the body, and when they’re glowing, it enhances their shape, length, and muscle tone,” makeup artist T.Cooper previously told Marie Claire.
I’ve never used just one: I like to stack my shimmer oils for max payoff. Currently my routine is going under a bit of makeover—there are so many gorgeous, new launches to test out. Jasmine Tooke’s brand just released a glowy version of its OG body oil (which won a 2025 Marie Claire Fragrance Award). Vacation, one of my all-time favorite SPF brands, gave its scented sunscreen a shimmer-oil twist. And French pharmacy brand Nuxe dropped a genius roll-on oil that takes all the mess out of the equation.
Now that it’s officially June and we’re through the bizarre cold spell in NYC, I plan on lathering up with these shimmer oils every single summer day from here on out. The products that make up my well-curated collection, ahead.
The New Launches
Need proof the category is booming? According to business research insights, the market was valued at $4.42 billion in 2026, but is projected to reach $7.12 billion by 2035. The shimmer body oil boom is already underway—and these two new babies are some of my favorites.
Available today (!!), this no-transfer, fast-drying body oil deserves to be added to your cart, ASAP. I’ve been testing for weeks and am obsessed with the fact that the finish is on the pearly, silvery side; most in my collection lean gold. It’s been my everyday go-to, whether I’m wearing sweats or a skirt.
Old School Staples
While every other product on this list is a new launch, I have to give credit where credit is due. These two products are responsible for my obsession and have been in my routine for years. They’re classics for a reason—they’re genuinely that good.
Nothing makes my legs look more toned and defined that a quick two pumps of this yummy, almond-scented oil. It blurs over texture and creates a real life filter on the skin. It’s not technically body makeup, but once you see how efficient it is as disguising imperfections, you’ll feel like it is.
As a Baccarat Rouge 540 loyalist, I’ve had this in my collection for the past five years; it originally launched as a limited-edition holiday offering. I actually find the scent sillage to be just as strong in the scented oil as it is in the eau de parfum, so consider this a money-saving hack.
Scented Formulas
I treat every step of my body care routine like a layer of my olfactory personality. I don’t want them to be so strong that they compete with my actual perfume, but I do like a subtle scent that catches the nose when someone is close to me.
It’s no secret that Team MC is Cyklar’s biggest fan. This is probably my all-time favorite launch from the brand thus far (that’s saying something). Vanilla Verve is equal parts edible and sophisticated, while the texture of the body oil is unbeatable—silky smooth, quick drying, and never pills.
Less Glitter, More Shimmer
Even though I’m a more-is-more type of gal, I respect that not everyone wants speks of glitter on their skin. That’s where these two come in—they give more of a shine than a physical sparkle, while still maximizing glowy skin potential.
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I’m incredibly pale so this functions more like a temporary self tanner for me—it has a bronzey-orange finish. PSA: it might look like it’s separating if it’s been sitting out for a while. Just run it under warm water, and you’ll be good to go.
Under-$50 Options
Looking expensive doesn’t have to be expensive. The body shimmer craze has very much filtered down to the drugstore aisle and frankly, these are just as gorgeous as their luxury counterparts.
Vanilla, sea salt, and creamy sandalwood make up this yummy, shimmering, drugstore (!!) oil. It dries within 15 seconds and doesn’t leave a slick texture, so I never worry about transfer onto my couch, sheets, or clothes.
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Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.