The 10 Best Shimmer Body Oils Guarantee That You’ll Feel Like a Hotter Human

Toned, hydrated, and glowy.

Samantha Holender's avatar
By
published
in Features
samantha holender on a shimmer background with a glitter body oil
(Image credit: Samantha Holender)
Jump to category:

I am both an incredibly pale human and a self-tanner hater (I’ll never, ever get over the smell). As you can imagine, that poses quite the dilemma come summer. My legs are borderline translucent, and yet I opt to wear exclusively skirts and micro shorts the second temperatures hit 75 degrees. Rather than look like Casper, I’ve become heavily reliant on shimmer body oils. They offer incredible hydration thanks to ingredients like squalane, hyaluronic acid, and ceramides, but also have the added bonus of small glitter flecks that help blur, tint, and make legs look more defined. “Legs naturally elongate the body, and when they’re glowing, it enhances their shape, length, and muscle tone,” makeup artist T.Cooper previously told Marie Claire.

I’ve never used just one: I like to stack my shimmer oils for max payoff. Currently my routine is going under a bit of makeover—there are so many gorgeous, new launches to test out. Jasmine Tooke’s brand just released a glowy version of its OG body oil (which won a 2025 Marie Claire Fragrance Award). Vacation, one of my all-time favorite SPF brands, gave its scented sunscreen a shimmer-oil twist. And French pharmacy brand Nuxe dropped a genius roll-on oil that takes all the mess out of the equation.

Now that it’s officially June and we’re through the bizarre cold spell in NYC, I plan on lathering up with these shimmer oils every single summer day from here on out. The products that make up my well-curated collection, ahead.

The New Launches

Need proof the category is booming? According to business research insights, the market was valued at $4.42 billion in 2026, but is projected to reach $7.12 billion by 2035. The shimmer body oil boom is already underway—and these two new babies are some of my favorites.

Old School Staples

While every other product on this list is a new launch, I have to give credit where credit is due. These two products are responsible for my obsession and have been in my routine for years. They’re classics for a reason—they’re genuinely that good.

Scented Formulas

I treat every step of my body care routine like a layer of my olfactory personality. I don’t want them to be so strong that they compete with my actual perfume, but I do like a subtle scent that catches the nose when someone is close to me.

Less Glitter, More Shimmer

Even though I’m a more-is-more type of gal, I respect that not everyone wants speks of glitter on their skin. That’s where these two come in—they give more of a shine than a physical sparkle, while still maximizing glowy skin potential.

Under-$50 Options

Looking expensive doesn’t have to be expensive. The body shimmer craze has very much filtered down to the drugstore aisle and frankly, these are just as gorgeous as their luxury counterparts.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

TOPICS
Samantha Holender
Samantha Holender
Senior Beauty Editor

Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.