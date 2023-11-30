Olivia Colman Looks Like a Different Person With an Icy Blonde Pixie

The world premiere of Wonka (that's the Timothée Chalamet-fronted Willy Wonka origin story for anyone not in the know), is one of the most anticipated of the year. But Olivia Colman, who plays Mrs. Scrubbit in the film, took it upon herself to have a little premiere of her own on the red carpet. The 49-year-old actress showed off a brand-new, icy blonde hair color that was a far cry from her usual brunette hue. For the event, which took place at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Tuesday, November 28, Colman wore a long-sleeved black gown and cape set that let her new hair color do the talking.

It's not the first time Colman has gone blonde. The Fleabag actress showed off a similar—albeit a bit ashier—color in 2020 when she walked the Oscars red carpet with a golden crop featuring hints of gray. This time, her short locks were icy as could be and maintained a uniform color throughout.

She wore her freshly bleached hair in a deep side part for the event. Her locks were gelled down with a bit of a wave, which added some excitement to her hairline. The "Best Actress" winner completed the look with a diamond earring and necklace set as well as glittery silver eyeshadow along her bottom lash line.

Today, Colman offered another look at the color, wearing her hair in its natural wave for an appearance at a radio network. Still side parted, the texture offered a better peek at the color's depth—and it suits Colman so well. While I can't imagine not having fun while making a movie about chocolate, it's a treat for everyone to know Olivia is enjoying herself. Blondes—and candy makers—have the most fun.