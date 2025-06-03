Carrie Coon Has a New Take on Hollywood’s Bob Obsession
Sharp, asymmetric, and bleach blonde.
No surprise here, folks, but the blunt bob era is far from over. On June 2, actress Carrie Coon was seen in New York City heading into Cirpriani, where the 2025 Gotham TV Awards were held. Clad in a stunning off-the-shoulder white gown with an asymmetrical neckline, Coon was a vision in monochromatic red makeup and a matching manicure. The pièce de résistance of the look? Her cunty little bob, a trend kicked off by her White Lotus costar Leslie Bibb that is definitely here to stay.
Coon’s hair (naturally a warm brown) was a bright blonde shade for the event— a color that has become her signature over the past few years. The ends of her hair were razor sharp, while a side part gave the pin-straight look a bit of volume and asymmetry.
Coon opted out of any additional jewelry or accessories, instead going for a chic, minimalist moment that balanced out the trendy haircut and added a nice contrast to her elegant ensemble. Bob haircuts have recently been seen on celebs like Pamela Anderson, Gigi Hadid, and more, almost three years after Hailey Bieber spearheaded the return of the hairstyle in Hollywood.
I was also bitten by the bob bug a few months ago and have really been able to find the best hair products that make my hair sleek and frizz-free. If Hollywood is convincing you to change your hair, keep reading for the products that will make your transition to the new style a breeze.
I, unfortunately, deal with split ends, so I swear by leave-in treatments like this one from Briogeo to coax my hair back to health.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
