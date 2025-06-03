No surprise here, folks, but the blunt bob era is far from over. On June 2, actress Carrie Coon was seen in New York City heading into Cirpriani, where the 2025 Gotham TV Awards were held. Clad in a stunning off-the-shoulder white gown with an asymmetrical neckline, Coon was a vision in monochromatic red makeup and a matching manicure. The pièce de résistance of the look? Her cunty little bob, a trend kicked off by her White Lotus costar Leslie Bibb that is definitely here to stay.

Coon’s hair (naturally a warm brown) was a bright blonde shade for the event— a color that has become her signature over the past few years. The ends of her hair were razor sharp, while a side part gave the pin-straight look a bit of volume and asymmetry.

Actress Carrie Coon is seen arriving to The Gotham TV Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on June 02, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Coon opted out of any additional jewelry or accessories, instead going for a chic, minimalist moment that balanced out the trendy haircut and added a nice contrast to her elegant ensemble. Bob haircuts have recently been seen on celebs like Pamela Anderson, Gigi Hadid, and more, almost three years after Hailey Bieber spearheaded the return of the hairstyle in Hollywood.

I was also bitten by the bob bug a few months ago and have really been able to find the best hair products that make my hair sleek and frizz-free. If Hollywood is convincing you to change your hair, keep reading for the products that will make your transition to the new style a breeze.

T3 Single Pass Stylemax Professional 1" Flat Iron $159.99 at Blue Mercury T3 makes one of my favorite curling irons, so it makes sense that their straighteners are also top-notch. This specific version only takes one pass to give me bone-straight stands. Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Moisture and Damage Defense Leave-In Hair Treatment $29 at Blue Mercury I, unfortunately, deal with split ends, so I swear by leave-in treatments like this one from Briogeo to coax my hair back to health. Nexxus Slick Stick Strong Hold Hair Wax $18.99 at CVS Styling sticks are my secret weapon to keeping my hair looking sleek and frizz-free. This cult-favorite formula is a must for any bob care routine.