Everyone Is Obsessed With Makeup-Free Pamela Anderson at Paris Fashion Week

Pamela Anderson had retreated from the spotlight in recent years, but seemingly found a whole new fanbase around the time her moving Netflix documentary, Pamela: A Love Story, was released earlier this year.
With her latest move, the star is sure to keep that trend going: She showed up to several Paris Fashion Week shows fresh-faced and makeup-free, and let me tell you, people noticed.
Among those people was none other than Jamie Lee Curtis, who shared a photo of Anderson in Paris on Instagram.
"THE NATURAL BEAUTY REVOLUTION HAS OFFICIALLY BEGUN!" the Everything Everywhere All at Once actress wrote.
"@pamelaanderson in the middle of fashion week with so many pressures and postures, and and and, this woman showed up and claimed her seat at the table with nothing on her face. I am so impressed and floored by this act of courage and rebellion."
Selma Blair agreed with this assessment, commenting, "Love this. Beautiful self assuredness."
Let me walk you through a breakdown of Anderson's makeup-free appearances in the French capital.
She was at The Row on Sept. 27, rocking a tailored black three-piece suit and a crisp white button-down shirt. Her nails were painted red, but she didn't wear any makeup and kept her hair down and a little messy. If you'll pardon the cheesiness, her best accessory was truly her bright, happy smile.
On Sept. 28, the Baywatch star was at the Isabel Marant show in a sunshine yellow structured dress paired with beige kitten-heeled sandals.
On Sept. 29, she was at the Victoria Beckham show in an abstract-patterned short-sleeved dress and fun platform heels.
Outside that show, Anderson told i_D that she had a lot of admiration for Beckham and that she related to her in many ways. Asked what her beauty routine is like at the moment, she said, "These days? Don't do anything. Wake up, whatever's happening is just happening. It's all about self-acceptance. This is the chapter of my life I'm trying to embrace now."
On Sept. 30, Anderson attended the Vivienne Westwood show in an oversized check wool coat and matching big hat.
That evening, she attended the Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood dinner in an oversized gray wool jacket, matching skirt and matching hat. Delightful!!!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
