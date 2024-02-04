Paris Jackson Covered 80+ Tattoos at the Grammys With This Viral Foundation

The Grammy's red carpet has showcased some of the best looks ever. If you're still mesmerized by the stunning outfits on the red carpet, you're not alone. If you happened to spot model Paris Jackson at the Grammys red carpet, chances are you did a double take on her look. She's known for her love of tattoos and surprisingly, she managed to conceal all of her 80 tattoos.
Beauty enthusiasts, take note: if you want to cover your tattoos for a special occasion, 25-year-old model may have some tricks up her sleeve. She managed to completely conceal all of her tattoos for an unforgettable night.
Jackson is dressed in a black strapless, cutout dress, showing a lot of skin, posing for the camera. She collaborated with Cover FX to transform her collection of over 80 tattoos into a blank canvas for the night.
A photo posted by parisjackson on
Jackson has shared an Instagram video of her working with celebrity makeup artists Tyson Fountaine and Paul Blanch to achieve a blank canvas. The video shows the two makeup artists covering her body with the Total Cover Cream Foundation that targets dark spots and redness. The foundation is also mineral-oil free and works for all skin types.
After applying makeup to Jackson's body, both Fountaine and Blanch finished her off with using the same foundation for her face, along with the Power Play Foundation, Pressed Mineral Foundation, High Performance All-Day Setting Spray, Correct Stick Color Corrector, Monochromatic Cheek Duo Bronzer, Custom Bronzer Drops, and Gripping Primer.
One thing is clear: The daughter of the late Michael Jackson is following his style footsteps and we're here for it. Shop her look below!
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Larry Stansbury is a writer based in New York City. He has contributed articles to various publications such as ESSENCE, Us Weekly, New York Post, and Entertainment Tonight, among others. He specializes in covering topics related to beauty, commerce, and celebrity news. In his spare time, he enjoys working out at the gym, testing the latest beauty products, creating creative Instagram captions, and rewatching classic movies from the 90s. You can find him on Instagram at @__larrbearrrr.
-
As She Wins Her Thirteenth Grammy (Her Lucky Number), Taylor Swift Announces New Album ‘The Tortured Poet’s Department’
Fans sensed Swift was up to something, but few probably expected this.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Dua Lipa Is the Definition of Power at the 2024 Grammys
Her custom dress looks like armor.
By Danielle Campoamor
-
Is Travis Kelce at the Grammys Tonight?
The couple's red carpet debut will have to wait.
By Danielle Campoamor
-
The Grammy's 2024 Serves '90s Nostalgia Thanks to These Makeup Looks
Sheer eyeshadow, peachy pink lips, and hair brows taking over the red carpet.
By Larry Stansbury