Paris Jackson Covered 80+ Tattoos at the Grammys With This Viral Foundation

The Grammy's red carpet has showcased some of the best looks ever. If you're still mesmerized by the stunning outfits on the red carpet, you're not alone. If you happened to spot model Paris Jackson at the Grammys red carpet, chances are you did a double take on her look. She's known for her love of tattoos and surprisingly, she managed to conceal all of her 80 tattoos.

Beauty enthusiasts, take note: if you want to cover your tattoos for a special occasion, 25-year-old model may have some tricks up her sleeve. She managed to completely conceal all of her tattoos for an unforgettable night.

Jackson is dressed in a black strapless, cutout dress, showing a lot of skin, posing for the camera. She collaborated with Cover FX to transform her collection of over 80 tattoos into a blank canvas for the night.

Jackson has shared an Instagram video of her working with celebrity makeup artists Tyson Fountaine and Paul Blanch to achieve a blank canvas. The video shows the two makeup artists covering her body with the Total Cover Cream Foundation that targets dark spots and redness. The foundation is also mineral-oil free and works for all skin types.

After applying makeup to Jackson's body, both Fountaine and Blanch finished her off with using the same foundation for her face, along with the Power Play Foundation, Pressed Mineral Foundation, High Performance All-Day Setting Spray, Correct Stick Color Corrector, Monochromatic Cheek Duo Bronzer, Custom Bronzer Drops, and Gripping Primer.

One thing is clear: The daughter of the late Michael Jackson is following his style footsteps and we're here for it. Shop her look below!

A foundation concealer.

Cover FX Total Cover Cream Foundation

A foundation stick.
Cover FX Power Play Foundation

A light-brown colored foundation powder.
Cover FX Pressed Mineral Foundation

A silver bottle of setting spray.
Cover FX High Performance All-Day Setting Spray

A collection of corrector makeup sticks.
Cover FX Correct Stick Color Corrector

A bronzer with two color palettes.

Cover FX Monochromatic Cheek Duo Bronzer

A light brown stick of makeup.

Cover FX Custom Bronzer Drops

A small product of primer to use to settle makeup.

Cover FX Gripping Primer

Larry Stansbury is a writer based in New York City. He has contributed articles to various publications such as ESSENCE, Us Weekly, New York Post, and Entertainment Tonight, among others. He specializes in covering topics related to beauty, commerce, and celebrity news. In his spare time, he enjoys working out at the gym, testing the latest beauty products, creating creative Instagram captions, and rewatching classic movies from the 90s. You can find him on Instagram at @__larrbearrrr.

