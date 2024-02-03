Every year, the Grammy Awards celebrate the best, most popular music of the last year, recognizing artistry in songwriting, musicianship, and music video direction. And while we wait with bated breath to see if the artists that came out at the top of our Spotify Wrapped playlists also come out on top at the show, we' also can't help but admire how gorgeous our favorite creatives look as they step out for music's biggest night.

Ahead, we compile our favorite beauty looks on the red carpet at the Grammy's. From elaborate hairstyles to resplendent makeup, these stars really showed out—and provided us with some serious inspiration for our spring looks.

Victoria Monet's Chic Bun

Victoria Monet wears thick black eyeliner with peach lipstick and glowy pink blush. Her hear is a in a bun with loose strands framing her face. (Image credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Billie Eilish's Signature Red and Black Hair

Billie Eilish dons her distinctive black and red hair with peachy makeup that matches her Barbie-themed varsity jacket. (Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Yolanda Adams' Sunny Highlights

Yolanda Adams channels an early spring with sun-kissed highlights in her bouncy, coily hair. (Image credit: Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

Dua Lipa's Deep Red 'Do

Dua Lipa stuns in Barbie-pink blush and the deep red hair she's been sporting throughout winter. (Image credit: Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

MC Lyte's Frosted Tips-Esque Pixie Cut

MC Lyte's short, highlighted hair brings out her high cheekbones and sculpted face makeup. (Image credit: Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

Silvana Estrada's Bright Red Lip

Silvana Estrada's bright red lipstick pops against her otherwise subdued, angelic look. Her black hair is worn loose down her back with a structured middle part. (Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Eryn Allen Kane's Sky-High Hair

Eryn Allen Kane, who just won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance, wears a towering, elaborate hairstyle that brings out her dramatic contour. (Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Fantasia Barrino Channels Josephine Baker

Fantasia Barrino wears her short hair slicked down with her edges laid à la Josephine Baker. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Miley Cyrus Is Paging the '80s

Miley Crus dons a windswept, high-volume hairstyle reminiscent of the 1980s, with honey-blonde highlights and a strong contour highlighting her strong cheekbones. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paris Jackson's Impressive Tattoo Coverup

Paris Jackson shows off her uncharacteristically bare skin—her tattoos covered up so well that you can barely tell she has any. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Laverne Cox's Fiery Look

Laverne Cox wears a fiery manicure by Aprés Nail, which matches her bright red lip and striking pink-red blush. Her hair is in a voluminous set of space buns. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Maria Mendes' Gilded Look

Maria Mendes offsets her opulent gold hardware with deep scarlet lipstick. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paris Hilton's Nostalgic, Glimmering Makeup

Paris Hilton channels the early 2000s with light, shimmery eyeshadow and top-and bottom eyeliner, along with equally nostalgic dark-lined lips. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Janelle Monae's Winged Eyeliner

Janelle Monae wears dramatic winged black eyeliner. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Doja Cats Fake Tats

Doja Cat wears head-to-toe fake tattoos and a bright red lip that matches her towering heels. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Olivia Rodrigo's Red Lip