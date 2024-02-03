Every year, the Grammy Awards celebrate the best, most popular music of the last year, recognizing artistry in songwriting, musicianship, and music video direction. And while we wait with bated breath to see if the artists that came out at the top of our Spotify Wrapped playlists also come out on top at the show, we' also can't help but admire how gorgeous our favorite creatives look as they step out for music's biggest night.
Ahead, we compile our favorite beauty looks on the red carpet at the Grammy's. From elaborate hairstyles to resplendent makeup, these stars really showed out—and provided us with some serious inspiration for our spring looks.
Victoria Monet's Chic Bun
Billie Eilish's Signature Red and Black Hair
Yolanda Adams' Sunny Highlights
Dua Lipa's Deep Red 'Do
MC Lyte's Frosted Tips-Esque Pixie Cut
Silvana Estrada's Bright Red Lip
Eryn Allen Kane's Sky-High Hair
Fantasia Barrino Channels Josephine Baker
Miley Cyrus Is Paging the '80s
Paris Jackson's Impressive Tattoo Coverup
Laverne Cox's Fiery Look
Maria Mendes' Gilded Look
Paris Hilton's Nostalgic, Glimmering Makeup
Janelle Monae's Winged Eyeliner
Doja Cats Fake Tats
Olivia Rodrigo's Red Lip
Gabrielle Ulubay is a Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. She has also written about sexual wellness, fashion, culture, and politics both at Marie Claire and for publications like The New York Times, Bustle, and HuffPost Personal. She has worked extensively in the e-commerce and sales spaces since 2020, including two years at Drizly, where she developed an expertise in finding the best, highest quality goods and experiences money can buy. As a film school graduate, she loves all things media and can be found making art when she's not busy writing.
