The series finale of Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is coming later this month, and from a beauty standpoint, it’s clear that Rachel Brosnahan is leaving her ‘50s era behind. Case in point? She showed up to the 2023 Met Gala, which was themed, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” in very sleek, slightly edgy glam, which was accompanied by an uncharacteristic, albeit stunning, mesh Sergio Hudson gown.

Lisa Aharon led the charge on the makeup front, mixing cult-favorite products from brands like KISS (peep the long lashes), Merit, and Clarins—to name a few. "The custom Sergio Hudson dress was inspired by Karl Lagerfeld's Fall/Winter '92 runway show for Chloe so the glam was an easy call," makeup artist Lisa Aharon exclusively tells Marie Claire. "It had to be a dark eye, high cheekbones, and a brown lip which was, and still is, a look that I love."

The eye makeup truly stole the show, and while the dark smoky shadow was certainly a statement, it was the lashes that took the look to the next level. "Lashes can get lost against an intense eye, so a full lash was needed," says Aharon. "I used KISS Lash Couture The Muses Collection Supreme! for a soft layered finish." If you're doing this at home (hi, yes, me), Aharon recommends letting your adhesive get a little tacky before pressing the lashes on.

When it came to hair, smooth and shiny was the name of the game and hairstylist Owen Gould was at the helm. “For Rachel’s Met look, we wanted the hair to be sexy, sleek, and sophisticated,” Gould said in a press release shared with Marie Claire. “Her custom Sergio Hudson dress really lent itself to that overall vibe so we decided on a modern take on the classic ponytail.” To create the look, he used a lineup of Better Not Younger hair products, including the Superpower Fortifying Hair & Scalp Serum (opens in new tab), Lift Me Up Hair Thickener (opens in new tab), and Wake Up Call High-Hold Thickening Hairspray (opens in new tab).

If you’re planning on recreating this look ASAP (I know I am), scroll ahead to get the full product breakdown.

