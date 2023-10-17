Raoúl Alejandre Is H&M Beauty’s First-Ever Global Makeup Artist

Twenty or so years ago, Raoúl Alejandre was one of the millions of people seeking out H&M for a wardrobe update. Now, the makeup artist is making history as the brand’s first-ever global makeup artist—and the first person to try its new Fall 2023 makeup range. (The fashion company first entered the cosmetics space in 2015.)

“We are thrilled to announce our global MUA [Raoúl Alejandre] an exciting opportunity that has ignited our creative spirits,” H&M Beauty wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, October 17. “This partnership represents a fusion of creativity and a shared vision of beauty. Now get ready to see even more from Raoúl & #HMBeauty”

The brain behind numerous iconic looks (he’s responsible for FKA Twigs’ makeup during her recent performance of “Unearth Her” at the Valentino L'École S/S 2024 show and glam looks on Zendaya, Nicola Peltz-Beckham, and the Euphoria cast), Alejandre told H&M Magazine last month that he’s “honored and excited” to bring his point of view to the brand. “Honestly, it’s such a full-circle moment,” he shared.

Besides bringing his perspective and talents to the world of H&M Beauty, the new role has Alejandre testing out the new products; the lineup currently consists of mascaras (four brand-new ones, including lengthening, volumizing, and curling formulas, just launched), liners, nail polishes, blushes, and lipsticks, among many other standbys. Naturally, all products fall under the same beauty philosophy: a seamless synergy between beauty and affordability.

With packaging designed to reflect H&M’s signature red color, a number of selections—like the new Volume Icon Lash mascara and Satin Icon lipstick—are labeled “iconic must-haves” by the brand. “When applied at an angle, the Volume Icon Lash mascara let me create a wing-like shape only using the lashes,” Alejandre shared in his H&M Magazine feature.

See, he’s teaching us so much already.