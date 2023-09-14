I’m Shopping to Create Specific Outfits—These Are the 30 Fashion and Beauty Products Helping Me on My Way

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Most Coveted is a bi-weekly shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about

I have a rule of thumb when it comes to fashion: Choose versatile pieces that go with multiple outfits. This method has worked for me for years, but somewhere along the way, I became complacent with my styling. So I’ve decided to throw caution to the wind with my upcoming purchases.

This season, I’m shopping for outfits rather than just clothes. This will not only help my style evolve but also ensure I actually wear the pieces in my wardrobe. It all comes down to looking for pieces that will go well together, ideally from the same retailer or brand so the outfits are ready-made. Below, I’ve created the perfect transitional wardrobe with just a few pieces, including a cozy knit ensemble courtesy of Lou Lou Studio, a streamlined look featuring layered staples, and a few bright, colorful pieces for a color-blocking moment. Keep scrolling for the outfits I’ve carefully curated for the colder season.

H&M Fine-Knit Cashmere Cardigan $219 at H&M I’m looking at H&M for this Scandi-inspired outfit. This oversize, gray cardigan is the comfiest seasonal knit that’ll act as the foundational piece for the whole look.

COS Ribbed Tank Top $22 at COS The COS ribbed tank is a classic layering option for the colder months.

BDG Urban Outfitters Authentic Relaxed Straight Leg Jeans Was $75, Now $53 at Nordstrom For the pants, I’m turning to these gray jeans from BDG Urban Outfitters, which are crafted from non-stretch denim in the perfect relaxed vintage shape—the epitome of a comfy fit.

Raey Multi-Hole Double-Wrap Leather Belt $135 at MatchesFashion One of my most loved accessories this season is a plain black belt, and you can’t go wrong with Raey.

Adidas Samba OG Sneaker $100 at Adidas I don’t think I need to explain this choice. The sneaker of the year in white leather pulls the whole outfit together.

Longchamp Essential Toile Tote $385 at Nordstrom I’ll be venturing into the office at some point this fall, so this Longchamp tote bag is the most practical way to finish this look.

Jenny Bird Strom Hoop Earrings $108 at Nordstrom Silver jewelry with an almost all-gray look will elevate the whole outfit.

Make Up For Ever Aqua Lip Waterproof Lipliner Pencil in 3C $22 at Sephora I like to keep my makeup very minimal with this look, so a little concealer and this muted, matte nude lip liner are all I need.

Raey Sleeveless Recycled-Yarn Maxi T-Shirt Dress $145 at MatchesFashion This next outfit is giving "summer, but make it cold," and I’ve started with a sleeveless shirtdress from Raey.

Topshop Oversize Blazer $119 at Nordstrom Adding this oversize, beige blazer gives subtle color to the black ensemble.

SheGlam Color Bloom Dayglow Liquid Blush Shimmer Finish in Float On $5 at SheGlam Sticking with the beige color of the blazer, SheGlam’s liquid blush in a deep tone gives a subtle, clean, bronzy base.

Prada Pre-Owned Re-Edition 2005 Re-Nylon Mini Bag $1,390 at QVC I’ve seen very few people don the trendy Prada Re-Nylon bag in this beige color, and I can’t understand why. It complements this autumnal look perfectly.

Madewell Tailored Union Luxe Socks $16 at Madewell I’ll only wear sneakers with a dress this season if I can wear them with ribbed white socks scrunched at the ankles.

Veja Recife Logo Sneaker $185 at Nordstrom Please see above!

Ray-Ban Round Erika Polarized Sunglasses $178 at Buckle I’m finishing this whole outfit with a classic pair of tortoiseshell Ray-Bans.

Sporty & Rich Wellness Club Cropped Flocked Cotton-Jersey Sweatshirt $150 at Net-a-Porter If you’ve been following my shopping antics for a while, you’ll know my cemented love for a logo sweatshirt. This super-comfy cropped piece is the sole inspiration for this next outfit.

Eleven Eleven Caviar Cowboy Cap $45 at Eleven Eleven I’m going the color-matching route here with this beloved forest-green and beige Eleven Eleven cap.

BKE Stella Mid-Rise Flare Stretch Jean $73 at Buckle Put on a pair of loose-cut jeans, and you’ve got the perfect off-duty prep-school look, and this mid-rise, light-wash pair is just the right oversize shape.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High Top Sneakers $65 at Nordstrom I still have yet to own a pair of Converse high-top sneakers, so I figured I’d go for the classic black to finish this look.

Bobbi Brown Smokey Eye Mascara in Black $32 at QVC My favorite Bobbi Brown Smokey Mascara always helps give me elongated and fluttery lashes. I’m restocking.

Loulou Studio Safi Oversized Wool And Cashmere-Blend Sweater $400 at Net-a-Porter Moving on to a more seasonally toned outfit, the wool and cashmere blend of this Lou Lou Studio sweater makes for the coziest mid-September uniform.

Buckle Shaping & Smoothing Tank Top $35 at Buckle This tank with the strap peeking out under the sweater above is the epitome of a perfectly undone aesthetic.

Mango Wide Leg Pleated Pants $90 at Mango Do I have enough wide-leg black trousers? Yes. Am I still going to add this structured, pleated pair to this outfit? Also yes.

Aeyde Oscar Leather Loafers $395 at Net-a-Porter These penny loafers add a more put-together element to this look.

Coach Tabby Shoulder Bag 20 $350 at Coach Coach can do no wrong. Need proof? Just look at this Tabby Shoulder Bag to round out this ensemble.

Alex Mill Betty Merino Wool-Blend Turtleneck Sweater $175 at Net-a-Porter I describe this last outfit as “cold elegance.” With cream and beige pieces at the heart of the look, this particular outfit, including this relaxed turtleneck, screams quiet luxury.

Toteme Ribbed-Knit Midi Dress $330 at Net-a-Porter A little cream goes a long way. This ribbed-knit dress was made to be worn under the turtleneck above.

Jeffrey Campbell Dancerina Ballet Flat $120 at Nordstrom The Mary Jane flat is fall's It shoe, so I’m adding it to this outfit to break up the lighter tones.

Coach Lana 23 Bag $395 at Coach This wildly chic bag comes in an array of fall colors, but I'm keeping it simple with the classic black.