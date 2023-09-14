I’m Shopping to Create Specific Outfits—These Are the 30 Fashion and Beauty Products Helping Me on My Way

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Most Coveted is a bi-weekly shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about
I have a rule of thumb when it comes to fashion: Choose versatile pieces that go with multiple outfits. This method has worked for me for years, but somewhere along the way, I became complacent with my styling. So I’ve decided to throw caution to the wind with my upcoming purchases.
This season, I’m shopping for outfits rather than just clothes. This will not only help my style evolve but also ensure I actually wear the pieces in my wardrobe. It all comes down to looking for pieces that will go well together, ideally from the same retailer or brand so the outfits are ready-made. Below, I’ve created the perfect transitional wardrobe with just a few pieces, including a cozy knit ensemble courtesy of Lou Lou Studio, a streamlined look featuring layered staples, and a few bright, colorful pieces for a color-blocking moment. Keep scrolling for the outfits I’ve carefully curated for the colder season.
I’m looking at H&M for this Scandi-inspired outfit. This oversize, gray cardigan is the comfiest seasonal knit that’ll act as the foundational piece for the whole look.
For the pants, I’m turning to these gray jeans from BDG Urban Outfitters, which are crafted from non-stretch denim in the perfect relaxed vintage shape—the epitome of a comfy fit.
One of my most loved accessories this season is a plain black belt, and you can’t go wrong with Raey.
I don’t think I need to explain this choice. The sneaker of the year in white leather pulls the whole outfit together.
I’ll be venturing into the office at some point this fall, so this Longchamp tote bag is the most practical way to finish this look.
Silver jewelry with an almost all-gray look will elevate the whole outfit.
I like to keep my makeup very minimal with this look, so a little concealer and this muted, matte nude lip liner are all I need.
This next outfit is giving "summer, but make it cold," and I’ve started with a sleeveless shirtdress from Raey.
Adding this oversize, beige blazer gives subtle color to the black ensemble.
Sticking with the beige color of the blazer, SheGlam’s liquid blush in a deep tone gives a subtle, clean, bronzy base.
I’ve seen very few people don the trendy Prada Re-Nylon bag in this beige color, and I can’t understand why. It complements this autumnal look perfectly.
I’ll only wear sneakers with a dress this season if I can wear them with ribbed white socks scrunched at the ankles.
I’m finishing this whole outfit with a classic pair of tortoiseshell Ray-Bans.
If you’ve been following my shopping antics for a while, you’ll know my cemented love for a logo sweatshirt. This super-comfy cropped piece is the sole inspiration for this next outfit.
I’m going the color-matching route here with this beloved forest-green and beige Eleven Eleven cap.
Put on a pair of loose-cut jeans, and you’ve got the perfect off-duty prep-school look, and this mid-rise, light-wash pair is just the right oversize shape.
I still have yet to own a pair of Converse high-top sneakers, so I figured I’d go for the classic black to finish this look.
My favorite Bobbi Brown Smokey Mascara always helps give me elongated and fluttery lashes. I’m restocking.
Moving on to a more seasonally toned outfit, the wool and cashmere blend of this Lou Lou Studio sweater makes for the coziest mid-September uniform.
This tank with the strap peeking out under the sweater above is the epitome of a perfectly undone aesthetic.
Do I have enough wide-leg black trousers? Yes. Am I still going to add this structured, pleated pair to this outfit? Also yes.
Coach can do no wrong. Need proof? Just look at this Tabby Shoulder Bag to round out this ensemble.
I describe this last outfit as “cold elegance.” With cream and beige pieces at the heart of the look, this particular outfit, including this relaxed turtleneck, screams quiet luxury.
A little cream goes a long way. This ribbed-knit dress was made to be worn under the turtleneck above.
The Mary Jane flat is fall's It shoe, so I’m adding it to this outfit to break up the lighter tones.
This wildly chic bag comes in an array of fall colors, but I'm keeping it simple with the classic black.
Humaa is the Associate Shopping Editor at Who What Wear and Marie Claire, covering fashion beauty and home under the Branded Content team. Before joining both titles, Humaa was Commerce Editor at British Vogue where she wrote all affiliate content to help build up on organic E-Commerce revenue. When she’s not trying to save the world one cashmere sweater at a time, on her off days you can find Humaa with her head buried in the most romantic of romance novels.
