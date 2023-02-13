You’re Going to Want to Buy Rihanna’s *Exact* Super Bowl Red Lip Before It Sells Out

Rihanna is a beauty girl—Fenty Skin, Fenty Beauty, endless glam inspiration. So it’s no surprise that the “Diamonds” singer infused a little glamour into Super Bowl Sunday with an iconic face beat *and* an iconic mid-performance touch-up. “That red stage called for the ultimate Rihanna red lip,” Priscilla Ono, Fenty Beauty Global Makeup Artist and the woman responsible for RiRi’s glam, said in a press release shared with Marie Claire. “We wanted her beauty look to celebrate this moment and be a true reflection of her timeless beauty. And to me, there’s nothing more iconic to Rihanna than her soft matte skin and a bold red lip.”

The good news is that everything you need to recreate the singer’s halftime show look is still available. But if history is any indication, you’re going to want to act fast and stock up—chances are these products are going to sell out ASAP. The first thing you’re going to want to toss in your cart is the Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick in a shade very appropriately named MVP. Its blue-red hue with a velvet matte finish and a long-lasting wear will get you through something like, say, a groundbreaking musical performance.

When it came to complexion, Ono reached for the Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation (a cult classic) and finished the job with the Invisimatte Instant Setting and Blotting Powder, which Rihanna oh-so casually whipped out mid-song for a blotting moment. As for nails? You can get the look there too—just scoop up CND’s Devil Red (opens in new tab). “It’s the perfect true red that really complements her tone,” says celebrity nail artist Kimmie Kyees. “The longer length square shaped tips also beautifully lengthened her hands while still staying true to the classic look.”

To shop the mom of one (and soon to be two!!)’s whole look, along with some of the Fenty Beauty Game Day collection, scroll ahead.