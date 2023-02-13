Rihanna Subtly Referenced Fenty Beauty During Her Super Bowl Performance

It's safe to say Rihanna knows how to stage a big comeback. In her first performance since the 2018 Grammy Awards, the singer took to the biggest stage in the world, a.k.a. the Super Bowl halftime show, on February 12. Dressed in head-to-toe red with a killer boiler suit and breastplate, RiRi performed some of her biggest hits, including "Bitch Better Have My Money," "We Found Love," and "Umbrella."

One moment from RiRi's performance that will live rent-free in our heads for the next several weeks, if not always: Her nod to Fenty Beauty. Midway through her performance, the Fenty Beauty founder stopped to grab a compact from a backup dancer for a quick touch-up of the brand's Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder (opens in new tab). Leave it to Rihanna to plug her beauty brand on of the most legendary stages in the world.

NOT THE FENTY pic.twitter.com/5sv6Hzv3WvFebruary 13, 2023 See more

Ahead of her big halftime show, Rihanna was laser-focused on her performance. "Sunday, now that's the one. I've been so focused on the Super Bowl I totally forgot that my birthday's coming up. I totally forgot about Valentine's Day," she admitted during a press conference before the show.

And the roughly 13-minute set was no easy feat to prepare for. "The physical challenge has definitely been immense for many reasons, of course," Rihanna said. "I haven't done this in a minute. You're just running around for 13 minutes, trying to put a 2-hour set in 13 minutes, and you're gonna see on Sunday. From the time it starts, it just never ends until it's the very last second…It's a jam-packed show, and it takes a toll on your body, it really does." Not to mention, Rihanna's representative confirmed shortly after her performance that the singer is pregnant with her second child.

We're going to go ahead and say all of that hard work paid off, because Rihanna absolutely killed it.