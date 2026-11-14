Despite how many beauty brands I come across, Loulu Hawaiʻi was new to me when I met with its team earlier this month. The brand got its start on Oʻahu, and its lineup includes both skincare and supplements, grounded in the idea that caring for your skin is a holistic approach. Of everything the team showed me, I was most interested in its Pod Power Duo, a vitamin C serum you mix fresh before every use. I'm not usually rejoicing in the idea of more steps in my skincare routine, but with vitamin C, I could see the logic.
For all its skincare benefits, vitamin C is notoriously unstable. “Vitamin C is a high-maintenance molecule,” board-certified dermatologist Thomas C. Balshi, MD, previously told Marie Claire. Exposure to air, heat, and light can degrade the ingredient, meaning that expensive serum on your bathroom counter might not be as potent as when you bought it, and therefore not able to deliver on its environmental protection, brightening and smoothing power, or ability to fade dark marks.
Loulu's solution is to keep the vitamin C separate until you're ready to apply it. I wanted to see whether the extra step was worth the trouble, so I tried my hand at chemist for the next few weeks. Let's get into it.
Loulu Hawai'i
Pod Power Duo
What Is the Loulu Hawaiʻi Pod Power Duo?
The Pod Power Duo is essentially a vitamin C serum you "make" yourself. It comes with 30 individually packaged Vitamin C Glow Pods and a bottle of Makalau SC All-in-One Activator Essence. Vitamin C is the star here, with a whopping 26 percent in each pod. That number drops to approximately 20 percent once mixed with the essence, founder Allison Sarofim tells me (more on that later). Ferulic acid and vitamin E offer additional antioxidant protection, while the essence also helps to hydrate your skin and even out its tone.
The whole idea is to keep vitamin C dry until you're ready to apply it. In traditional serums, vitamin C can gradually lose potency through oxidation, a process that heat and light can speed up (i.e., that sunny spot on your bathroom counter might not be doing your serum any favors). Loulu uses a process called electrospinning to create the tiny, dissolvable fibers that make up each pod. There's science behind the technology, too. A study found that electrospinning can help protect vitamin C from heat, which can cause it to break down and lose potency. Fortunately, using it is much simpler than the science sounds. Just put a pod in your palm, add the essence, and mix until you've got your serum. Voila.
Can I Use Loulu Hawaiʻi’s Pod Power Duo for My Skin Type?
There's a reason vitamin C is such a mainstay ingredient in the skincare world. It's a powerhouse at fading dark spots and bringing some life back to dull, uneven skin. But Loulu's high percentage had my eyebrows raised. Stronger vitamin C can mean more irritation, and I wasn't looking to trade dullness for redness.
And despite what you may think, more potency doesn't always mean better results. Studies suggest that vitamin C absorption peaks at 20 percent, with higher concentrations offering no additional benefit. Of course, that doesn't mean 20 percent is the perfect number for every formula. Remember, Loulu's 26 percent concentration drops to approximately 20 percent once mixed with the activating essence. So, the amount you're actually applying is more in line with what the research backs. Even so, I wouldn't make this your introduction to vitamin C, especially if your skin tends to be sensitive.
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My Experience Using Loulu Hawaiʻi's Pod Power Duo
My first experience with the Pod Power Duo was during a facial with the brand. The facialist showed me how to mix everything together, and I braced myself for a little stinging. For context, my skin turns red at just about everything. Much to my surprise, the vitamin C didn't sting at all. I did leave the treatment flushed (nothing unusual for me), though the redness faded pretty quickly.
I brought the duo home and used it every few days that first week. The texture gets a big yes from me. It turns so silky when you mix it together in your palm, into a really elegant texture. My face needed a little extra TLC with continued use, but I can't say I was surprised. Strong active ingredients tend to require a slower introduction for my skin. I relied on my ol' trusties, Avène Cicalfate+ and La Mer The Concentrate, at night to help calm and mitigate dryness.
I've only been using the duo for two weeks, so it's too early to report on any major brightening benefits. Research suggests those changes can take several weeks, and with my sensitive skin, I'd rather take my time than rush into daily use just to get there.
Is the Loulu Hawaiʻi Pod Power Duo Worth It?
I genuinely loved this product. Maybe it's the beauty editor in me, but playing chemist at my bathroom sink was most of the fun. I'm a fan of the high concentration, too, although I'd recommend starting with five to 10 percent vitamin C if you're a beginner. Sensitive skin types should ease into it, as I did.
Now, $175 for 30 applications is a lot of money. But vitamin C is one ingredient I hate to see go to waste. Many traditional serums are best used within a few months of opening, depending on the formula, and a luxury price tag doesn't make them immune to oxidation. With Loulu, you're mixing each dose right before applying it rather than worrying about how long an opened bottle has been sitting around. Is that worth the extra money? It depends on what you're willing to spend for a fresher formula. Personally, I'd rather know my vitamin C is actually working when I apply it to my skin than wonder how much potency I've lost along the way.
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Siena Gagliano is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits reported features, trend stories, and expert-backed shopping roundups. Before joining the team full-time, she was an editor at Cosmopolitan, where she specialized in SEO-first beauty content and commerce strategy. Her bylines have also appeared in Allure, ELLE, Bustle, Well+Good, Popsugar, andWomen's Health, covering everything from the best products for brighter, glowier skin to the science behind face mapping. Curious about the behind-the-scenes magazine life and her go-to beauty picks? Follow her on Instagram at @sienagagliano.