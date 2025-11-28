The 2025 Black Friday sales have some of the best deals across fashion—especially when it comes to discounts on the best sneakers.

This weekend is basically your chance to tap into every 2025 sneaker trend you've had your eye on. I found brown sneakers hidden in Reformation’s sale section (let this be your sign to shop Ref shoes, by the way), as well as a pair of Jennifer Lawrence-approved kicks that are just $30 right now at Nordstrom Rack. Over at Shopbop and Saks Fifth Avenue, you can get more affordable designer sneakers, to go with your other Black Friday finds. (You're going to need shoes to go with your new minimalist wardrobe from Cos.)

There’s something for everyone, even if you don't consider yourself a sneakerhead. If you don’t believe me, keep scrolling: Ahead, you’ll find a curated dream on-sale shoe wardrobe ready for browsing.

The Best Black Friday Sneaker Deals (At a Glance)