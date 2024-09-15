Selena Gomez is the CEO of Rare Beauty and a nominee for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Mabel in Only Murders in the Building—so it’s only natural that she walks the Emmys red carpet with one of the best beauty looks of the night.

The actress's glam was highly color-coordinated, with lacquered pink lipstick matched to a nearly identical nail shade. While the lip has yet to be confirmed, I’d guess it’s Rare Beauty’s Kind Words Matte Lipstick in the shade Creative with a clear gloss swiped on top.

This pretty pink-peach lip has a glossy, satin finish. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her manicure, completed by go-to nail artist Tom Bachik, is Kokoist USA’s nail polish in the shade Apricot Satin. Of course, a bit of Rare Beauty’s Find Comfort Hydrating Hand Cream (which smells delicious, I might add) was also used to lock in moisture post-mani.

The hyper-glossy theme carried over to Gomez’s hair, too. “Our vibe for the night was effortless elegance and high shine,” hairstylist Marissa Marino shared via a press release with Marie Claire. Marino went all-in on glass hair to mimic the reflective quality across Gomez’s nails and lips.

Gomez's nails are in a long, almond shape. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After washing and drying, she applied Fekkai’s Brilliant Gloss Anti-Frizz Oil Serum from Gomez’s roots to ends. “Then I curled just the ends with a one-and-a-quarter-inch curling iron, brushed it through, and tucked the front pieces behind her ears,” she shared. To finish it off, she sprayed Fekkai’s Clean Stylers Flexi-Hold Hairspray.

To bring Selena Gomez's 2024 Emmys beauty look off the red carpet and into your everyday rotation, shop every product used in the making, below.

