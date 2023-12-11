Selena Gomez Just Took Part in the Hairbow Trend in a Major Way

Having already made headlines through the release of her beauty brand’s new body collection and the announcement of her new relationship, Selena Gomez has also garnered attention this week for championing a nostalgic beauty trend. On December 7, she posted a mirror selfie to her Instagram story in which she donned a huge black bow atop her slicked back bun. The ultra feminine look stood in contrast to the rest of her outfit, which, from what we could tell, consisted of a top with steel, buckle-like hardware and matching belt buckle bracelets.

Not only did Gomez wear the bow—already a statement piece—to begin with, but she also opted for an enormous bow nearly twice the size of her head. In the photo, the accessory fans out beyond both sides of her head, looking more like wings than a hair piece.

(Image credit: Selena Gomez)

Bows have been a popular hair accessory for centuries, but became especially popular among women in the 1680s. As the story goes, the Marquise de Fontagne, who was one of France’s King Louis XIV’s mistresses, lost her hat while she was riding a horse. At the time, it was considered improper for woman to be soon with their hair loose, so she improvised, pulling a bow off of her dress and using it to tie up her hair. The style took off in popularity, with Marie-Antoinette reportedly spending 20,000 francs on hair ribbons about a century after the Marquise’s wardrobe malfunction.

Today, bows have become emblematic of nostalgic, innocent femininity, recalling visions of schoolgirls tying up their hair in matching ribbons or young women getting ready for holiday gatherings. They can be worn with high, slicked back styles like Gomez’s bun, they can be used to tie hair loosely at the nape of the neck, or they can be worn throughout one’s long, loose tresses. For more inspiration, check out the myriad ways celebrities styled black hair bows during the 2023 Met Gala .

If you’re as inspired as I am by Gomez’s big bow, consider spicing up your hair routine by adding one to your look. Below, some of the cutest, most on-trend options.

