Selena Gomez Just Debuted Her Second Dramatic Haircut of the Year

In case you missed it, Nicola Peltz Beckham's directorial debut is on its way. While Lola—also written by the 29-year-old—is sure to inspire plenty of beauty looks, the drama's premiere has already set some exciting styles in motion. Case in point: Selena Gomez showed up to support her bestie with brand-new bangs.

While posing for photos at the a premiere of Lola in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 3, Gomez showed off her second dramatic cut of the year, the first being the bob she wore—alongside freshly dyed dark hair—in early January. This time, she went the fringe route, premiering full curtain bangs à la Brigitte Bardot. She paired the face-framing style with a red lip, lavender mani, and white corset top that matched Peltz Beckham's outfit.

Selena Gomez supports Nicole Peltz Beckham at the premiere of her new movie, Lola. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gomez's locks were the work of celebrity hairstylist Marissa Marino, who was also the visionary behind last month's short cut. This time, Marino styled the Rare Beauty mogul's hair to reach well past her shoulders, cut in layers before it was blown out in face-framing, soft curls. Makeup came courtesy of Melissa Murdick. While the celebrity makeup artist didn't reveal the exact bright red color used on the Disney alum's lips, it may very well have been Selena's go-to shade: Lip Soufflé Matte Cream Lipstick in "Inspire."

In a slight change-up from her classic hair and lips, Gomez's nail artist Tom Bachik chose a springy manicure to complete the Only Murders In the Building actress's look. Rounded in shape, the nails were painted a true lavender, the work of Apres Nail's new Strawberry Gel Palette in the color "Promises."

"Purple is the new black," wrote Bachik in an Instagram post. Yes, and bangs are the new bob.